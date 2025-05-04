On Sunday morning, the actor was spotted in a luxurious brown co-ord set that perfectly blended comfort with high-end fashion.

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City and already making a strong style statement ahead of the Met Gala 2025. Scheduled for Monday, May 5, the highly anticipated event will once again see the global icon walk the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But before she dazzles in her gala attire, Priyanka caught everyone’s attention with her effortlessly chic off-duty look on the streets of NYC.

On Sunday morning, the 42-year-old actor was spotted in a luxurious brown co-ord set that perfectly blended comfort with high-end fashion. Her outfit, made of smooth satin fabric, included a full-sleeved button-down shirt with a smart collared neckline. What made the ensemble stand out was the all-over logo print from the Swedish brand Toteme, adding a luxe touch to the minimal look.

Priyanka styled the shirt casually, leaving a few buttons undone to reveal a crisp white bralette underneath. She paired it with matching brown shorts, creating a coordinated look that was both relaxed and stylish.

Keeping her accessories classy yet trendy, Priyanka opted for black-rimmed oversized transparent sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a layered gold pendant necklace, and a sleek black shoulder bag. She finished her ensemble with white loafers, stylish yet practical for a city stroll.

Her glam was kept fresh and subtle with nude-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a peachy nude lipstick. Her hair, parted on the side and styled in soft waves, added a final touch of elegance.

How Much Does It Cost?

If you're looking to recreate this look, be ready to splurge. The entire ensemble is from Toteme. The shirt alone is priced at $450 (approximately Rs 37,500), and the matching shorts cost $400 (around ₹33,300). That brings the total cost of her co-ord set to nearly $850 or about Rs 70,800.

