VIRAL

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' secret drink for fighting sickness, it is Indian...

Priyanka Chopra revealed that whenever Nick Jonas feels unwell, he drinks kadha with hot water. The traditional Indian home remedy helps him feel better naturally and reflects the couple’s love for simple wellness practices.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas' secret drink for fighting sickness, it is Indian...
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared a cute detail about her husband Nick Jonas. She revealed the great Indian Kapil show 4 that whenever Nick is under the weather, he takes a traditional Indian health drink, called kadha, mixed with hot water. Nick, instead of rushing to medications, relies on this natural home remedy to enhance his immunity and feel relieved. The kadha revelation was a glimpse into the couple's life where they had already incorporated Indian wellness practices and fused health and culture into their daily lifestyle. Fans appreciated this private revelation about their home routine.

The drink Nick loves:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whenever Nick Jonas feels sick, he reaches for kadha, which is an Indian herbal drink that has been around for ages. It is a mixture of spicy and herbaceous flavours and is the go-to remedy in Indian households for soothing and boosting the immune system. Instead of taking medicines, he usually consumes them with hot water, relying on this natural remedy to alleviate his discomfort faster.

What is Kadha and why does it work:

Kadha is a warm herbal drink made with spices and herbs that are believed to strengthen the immune system and help fight cold or flu symptoms. In Indian households, kadha is prepared at home by many families in case anyone suffers from a sore throat, cough or just feels a bit down. It is easy, natural, and comforting. When mixed with hot water, it turns into a soothing and relaxing, thus supporting the body in getting rid of the sickness. According to Priyanka, Nick has developed a taste for this drink and uses it every time he feels a bit unwell.

Also read: Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

How to make this drink at home:

To make kadha, take a pan and boil two cups of water. Cut the ginger into thin pieces, put cloves, black peppercorns and tulsi leaves in it. Allow it to cook slowly for 10 -15 minutes. Switch off the stove, mix in a bit of turmeric and pour the liquid into a cup through a strainer. Sweeten or sour it with honey or lemon and drink it hot.

Nick Jonas's choice of kadha underlines the importance of simple and traditional Indian home remedies in our daily lives. It demonstrates the possibility of obtaining comfort and relief through natural wellness practices without the immediate resort to medications. The practice also mirrors a cultural fusion in Priyanka and Nick's lifestyle, where ancient traditions are lovingly and faithfully honoured.

