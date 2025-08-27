Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

Both Prithvi and Akriti have been spotted several times in Mumbai. Now, the two celebrated the festival together, sparking dating rumours.

Prithvi Shaw, an Indian cricketer, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his rumoured girlfriend, Akriti Agarwal, on Wednesday. The cricketer was tagged in an adorable picture with Akriti on the occasion. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

She is an influencer-turned-actress with 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She acted in a recently released film named Trimukha. Reports suggest Akriti was born in Lucknow and received her education at Nirmala Memorial College in Mumbai. She started her career as a content creator. Her YouTube channel has a staggering subscriber base of 88.8K. Both Prithvi and Akriti have been spotted several times in Mumbai. Now, the two celebrated the festival together, sparking dating rumours.

In July 2025, Shaw posted a few pictures posing on the Nusa Penida Island in Indonesia. Agarwal wrote: "My perfect view" in the comment box, to which Shaw replied with "Ayyyy you". This drew the attention of several fans on social media.

Prithvi Shaw

The right-handed opener has joined Maharashtra after leaving Mumbai. He smashed a century in his maiden outing for his new team. This was in a Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 clash between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on a rank turner in Chennai.

Prithvi Shaw's IPL career

Shaw went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024. He had to watch the entire tournament from the sidelines. His last IPL team was the Delhi Capitals, with whom he had a seven-year association from 2018 to 2024.