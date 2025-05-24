Princess Diana’s childhood home, Park House, lies in ruin, sparking outrage among locals as the Royal Family invests elsewhere on the Sandringham estate.

Just 500 metres from the well-kept lawns of Sandringham House lies a forgotten piece of royal history, Park House, the childhood home of Princess Diana. Once filled with the laughter of royal children, the 16-bedroom mansion now stands abandoned, its paint peeling and sheds crumbling. The state of the building has caused growing anger among residents of nearby Norfolk villages.

Selina Raines, 38, from Snettisham, expressed her sadness. “It’s heartbreaking to learn how the house has been left,” she said. “If locals were aware they would be shocked.” A barmaid who lives on the estate added, “It’s disrespectful, the house should be restored to how it was.”

Park House was not just part of royal history; it also served a meaningful purpose in the community. After Diana’s family moved to Althorp in 1975, the house was handed over to the Leonard Cheshire charity. For decades, it functioned as a respite hotel for adults with disabilities and was fitted with the latest accessible equipment. It was a cherished place, with many patients waiting for the chance to stay there.

However, during the pandemic, the charity faced rising costs and was forced to close the hotel in 2021. Since then, Park House has remained empty and fallen into serious disrepair.

Many locals say it’s not just the royal connection that makes the neglect upsetting, it’s also the memory of how the house helped so many people. A retired occupational therapist who once worked there said, “It was marvellous. Everything was beautiful. I would like to see it returned to what it was like back then.”

Frustration has grown even more as King Charles invests in other parts of the Sandringham estate. In June, a new 25-acre luxury glamping site and caravan park were approved. By November, 2,000 solar panels had been installed as part of a climate project. These updates have sparked complaints from locals who feel that Park House should be prioritised.

“King Charles has money to put into his caravan site but not the house Diana grew up in,” one resident told The Mirror. Many feel the Royal Family is ignoring the emotional and historic value of Park House, especially since it sits so close to the Church of St Mary Magdalene, where the Royals gather every Christmas.

The neglected state of Park House has also revived discussions about Princess Diana’s legacy. Her marriage to Prince Charles ended in 1996, and her tragic death in 1997 deeply moved the nation. A 2008 inquest ruled it an “unlawful killing.” More recently, Prince Harry has spoken out about security concerns for his own family, saying, “I don’t want history to repeat itself,” drawing fresh attention to the way Diana’s memory is treated by the Royal Family.

For many in Norfolk, the sight of Park House falling apart is more than an eyesore, it’s a painful reminder of a cherished past being forgotten.