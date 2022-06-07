Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share rare photo of daughter Lilibet Diana on her first birthday

Instagram/Misan Harriman

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new and rare photo of their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said. A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her "beloved late grandmother", the Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle had said at the time of her birth last year.

The family, who lives in Montecito, California, were in Britain last week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.