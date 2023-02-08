Search icon
'Waah kya scene hai': PM Narendra Modi’s lookalike sells chaat in Gujarat, viral video

New Delhi: It is believed that everyone in the world has seven doppelgangers, and it is always interesting to see popular figures' lookalikes. On social media, people come across many celebrity lookalikes, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and such doppelgangers frequently go viral. The latest entrant to this list is a chaat seller from Gujarat’s Anand who bears a striking resemblance to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chaat seller in the clip is identified as Anil Bhai Khattar and his striking resemblance to the Prime Minister has taken cyberspace by storm after a food vlogger shared a video of his interaction with the chaat seller on Instagram. Take a look here:

New Delhi: It is believed that everyone in the world has seven doppelgangers, and it is always interesting to see popular figures' lookalikes. On social media, people come across many celebrity lookalikes, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and such doppelgangers frequently go viral. The latest entrant to this list is a chaat seller from Gujarat’s Anand who bears a striking resemblance to none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chaat seller in the clip is identified as Anil Bhai Khattar and his striking resemblance to the Prime Minister has taken cyberspace by storm after a food vlogger shared a video of his interaction with the chaat seller on Instagram. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Food vlogger Karan Thakkar shared a video with the caption "Modiji’s Look-a-like selling Pani Puri, is it?Tulsi Pani Puri, Shop no 7, bhudevi complex, near brown burger, Mota Bazaar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand, Gujarat 388120". Interestingly, the chaat seller wore the same outfit like PM Modi, which gave him an uncanny resemblance to Narendra Modi.

The video has received over 6.5 million views since it was shared online. Netizens were stunned by the street vendor's uncanny resemblance to PM Modi and flooded the comment section with hilarious comments.

"His last pronunciation is 80% matching with Narendra Modi," another user wrote jokingly. “Fark ye hai ki vo bachpan mein chai bech kar aaj prime minister hai aur ye aaj bhi paani Puri bech rahe hai,” joked one user. “TYe baat bohot sahi kahi hai aapne....jaldi jaldi panipuri khane me maja nahi.....Shanti se baithke khao,” wrote another.


Here are some more clips of PM Modi's doppelganger which is going crazy viral on social media:

