The video features at least 10 family members, including children, seated at a dining table in a beach resort in Puri, being served the Mahaprasad by a priest.

A video showing a family eating Mahaprasad from Puri's Jagannath shrine at a dining table in Odisha has ignited a controversy online. The Mahaprasad, which is the sacred food offered to Lord Jagannath, the deity of the 12th-century temple, is traditionally served and eaten while seated on the ground.

The video features at least 10 family members, including children, seated at a dining table in a beach resort in Puri, being served the Mahaprasad by a priest.

In the video, a woman claimed they had inquired before choosing to eat at the table when confronted. The unidentified man then questioned the priest for allowing it.

Following the video's viral spread and concerns from Jagannath devotees, temple authorities said that eating Mahaprasad at a table is against tradition.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) acknowledged the image showing Mahaprasad being consumed on a table, which violated tradition and drew a "reaction" from devotees.

Social media reaction

Sharing the video online, a user wrote, "Don't worry about their fate because their sins and virtues will be reckoned only when they are sitting down... There is power in devotion... There is no benefit in showing off and enjoying the Mahaprasad."

Another said, "Ready to do anything when tempted by money."

"I think they don't have any devotion towards Jagannath, otherwise after knowing, they should give respect to Mahaprasad," said a third user.

A user commented in Odia which roughly translates, "When will this person understand that consuming Mahaprasad is not done at a table? If you are to receive it, sit on the floor and eat... For a few bucks, people are forgetting the culture and traditions of our Kalia Saanta... The one who eats has no fault... The one who serves it has many faults."

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that Mahaprasad is sacred and must be consumed while seated on the ground, requesting devotees to uphold the temple's centuries-old traditions.

"It is clarified from the side of the temple that the divine Mahaprasad of the Lord is worshiped in the form of Annabrahma. The ritual tradition of eating Mahaprasad sitting on the ground has existed since time immemorial. Therefore, all devotees are humbly requested to refrain from the activities that are against the tradition, like eating Mahaprasad at the dining table," the statement said.

In view of the local sentiments and religious beliefs, the temple authorities have also asked hotels in Puri to warn their guests against such activities.