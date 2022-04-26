Priceless expressions! 90-year-old foreign couple tries Indian snacks for first time, watch

(Image Source: Instagram/invisibleindia/video grab)

Food is a great way to connect with various cultures. When it comes to Indian cuisines then there is no dearth of food. We have a rich cultural heritage and tradition, including the vast varieties of food, some spicy, some rich, some flavourful, some sour, some sweet but one thing is common - all taste delicious.

So here we share with you a viral video of an elderly foreign couple who tried some Indian food for the first time and watch their priceless reactions. A video posted on Instagram from the account invisibleindia on March 31, shows old couple trying ladoos and namkeen for the first time.

The video posted by Jessica has got over 2 lakh views so far. "My 90-year-old grandparents trying Indian sweets and namkeen," reads the text on the video. In the video, the grandmother first tastes a ladoo and she seems to be enjoying the Indian dessert. "That's really sweet," she is heard saying in the video.

The grandfather tries some namkeen that was really spicy and he makes a rather funny face. The woman asks him if he would like some coffee to wash it down. Their adorable reactions on trying something new is being loved by the netizens.

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 202K times, has 7K likes and has received several comments. One person wrote, "Grandpa's reaction after having spicy one is so cute." Another person commented, "They're such good sport! God bless you all!" A third user wrote, "So cute. Please bring them to India once."

Well, we have shared the video here. You too enjoy watching some priceless expressions.