Similar to Ratan Tata's character, his watch also represents a form of enduring resilience

Ratan Tata was known for his simplicity, possessing few items despite his affluent lifestyle, which included a lavish Rs 200 crore mansion in Colaba, a private jet, and a collection of luxury vehicles such as a Ferrari California T, Jaguar F-Type, and Maserati Quattroporte. Despite these luxuries, Tata preferred to distance himself from the billionaire label and avoided ostentatious displays of wealth.

However, one notable image of the industry titan features him wearing a simple, quartz-powered Victorinox Swiss Army Recon watch. While it was common for billionaire industrialists to flaunt extravagant, jewel-encrusted timepieces made from exotic materials, Ratan Tata distinguished himself through his simplicity and disdain for excessive consumerism. He was known for his significant charitable donations and investments in innovative start-ups, embodying a rare sense of quiet restraint that is unlikely to be seen again.

Similar to Tata's character, the watch represents a form of enduring resilience. It features the dependable Swiss Ronda 515 Quartz movement, housed in a plastic case with a press-on back. An additional bulk on one side of the asymmetrical case serves as a crown guard, protecting the crown from being knocked off.

This watch is highly functional, featuring bold luminescent hour markers and thick printed numerals at 3, 6, and 9, designed for optimal visibility in low-light conditions.

The font draws inspiration from decals found on aircraft carriers, while the oversized hands enhance legibility in the dark, making it ideal for camping trips where natural light may be scarce. Additionally, the rubber strap comes with a plastic compass for added outdoor utility. Priced at approximately Rs 10,328, it stands out as one of the most affordable watches from Victorinox, notably worn by a billionaire industrialist.