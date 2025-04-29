This sharp price contrast shows how inflation and import dependency have made electronic goods like air conditioners much more expensive in Pakistan.

Due to rising inflation in bankrupt Pakistan, the prices of everyday items and electronic appliances are much higher compared to India. One such example is the cost of a 1.5 ton air conditioner, which is significantly more expensive in Pakistan than in India.

According to a TV9 report, on TCL Pakistan's official website, a 1.5 ton AC (model 18HEA-2) is listed at PKR 148,900, which is around Rs 45,251. Similarly, on the Mega.pk website, a Haier 1.5 ton AC is priced at PKR 149,999 (approximately Rs 45,585).

Apart from TCL and Haier, brands like Kenwood and GREE also sell ACs in Pakistan. On the e-commerce platform Daraz, a Kenwood 1.5 ton AC is priced at PKR 150,499 (around Rs 45,737). Meanwhile, a GREE 1.5 ton split AC is selling for as high as PKR 211,999 (about Rs 64,427) on Mega.pk.

In contrast, in India, 1.5 ton ACs are available at much lower starting prices. On Flipkart, MarQ — the in-house brand — offers a 1.5 ton AC for just Rs 25,990. Other brands like Onida and Cruise are selling similar models for Rs 28,490 and Rs 28,990 respectively on Flipkart and Amazon.

Indian consumers also have a wide range of brands to choose from, such as Voltas, Samsung, LG, Hitachi, Blue Star, Lloyd, Haier, and Daikin. While many premium models are priced above Rs 30,000, budget-friendly options are still easily available.

This sharp price contrast shows how inflation and import dependency have made electronic goods like air conditioners much more expensive in Pakistan. Indian consumers, on the other hand, benefit from local manufacturing and greater competition in the market.