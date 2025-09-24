President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

The Maharaja Express is one of the most luxurious trains not only in India but also in the world.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mathura-Vrindavan on September 25, 2025. For this special trip, Indian Railways has prepared the luxurious Maharaja Express as the “President Special Train.” It will run from New Delhi to Mathura.

The Maharaja Express is one of the world’s most luxurious trains. Usually, it is run by IRCTC in winter for tourists looking for a high-end travel experience.

About the Maharaja Express

The Maharaja Express is one of the most luxurious trains not only in India but also in the world. This train offers four luxurious tour packages that will provide a royal journey across North, Central, and Western India. These include the 'Indian Panorama,' 'The Indian Splendor,' 'The Heritage of India,' and 'Treasure of India.' The first three trains offer 6-night, 7-day tour packages, while the 'Treasure of India' offers a 3-night, 4-day tour. Packages can be booked.

These trains allow passengers to enjoy not only the Taj Mahal in Agra, the forts and palaces of Jaipur, the lakes of Udaipur, but also the Tiger Reserve and jungle safari of Ranthambore. The Maharaja Express is rated higher than the world's famous luxury trains, such as England's Royal Scotsman and Europe's Orient Express.

Some interesting facts about the Maharaja Express

The Maharaja Express is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. Indian Railways has ensured that the Maharaja Express has all the luxury amenities necessary to make your journey feel like a king. The Maharaja Express has 23 coaches, each reminiscent of Indian royal palaces. The train also features two exquisite pantries, offering passengers a choice of food. The train offers a total of 43 cabins, an executive lounge, and a souvenir shop. Passengers can choose from a variety of cabins, all of which are equipped with all the luxury amenities, from LCD TVs to DVD players, internet access, in-house movies, and live television, making the journey memorable.

All cabins and public areas have large windows, allowing passengers to enjoy the beautiful views outside. It has two fine-dining "palaces" – the Mayur Mahal and the Rang Mahal – that can accommodate up to 42 guests at a time. For drinkers, it offers wine, beer, and other beverages, along with some exotic drinks.

Maharaja Express Tour Packages

Indian Panorama Tour Package:

This tour package is a 6-night, 7-day journey, starting from Delhi, travelling via Jaipur, Ranthambore, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Orchha, Khajuraho, Varanasi, and then ending back in Delhi.

This tour package is an 8-day, 7-night journey, starting from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Passengers are given a warm welcome by railway staff. From there, the train proceeds to Ajanta, then travels via Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ranthambore, and Fatehpur Sikri (Agra), before returning to Delhi.

Treasures of India:

This 4-day, 3-night journey begins at Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station. From Delhi, the train travels via Agra, then to Rajasthan, where it travels via Ranthambore, the Pink City, Jaipur, and then back to Delhi.

Indian Splendor Tour:

This tour, also lasting 8 days and 7 nights, begins in Delhi, then travels via Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Balasinor, and Mumbai. During this journey, travellers experience everything from the desert to various forts and palaces, as well as glimpses of India's culture and heritage.

Maharaja Express Royal Fare:

India's most prestigious train, the Maharaja Express, was launched in 2010. It is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. This train passes through some of the most exciting and royal places in the country. Fares for this royal train range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 125,000 per person, while the Presidential Suite costs Rs 18,97,120.

How to book your tour package:

If you too want to enjoy this luxury journey, you can book your desired tour package by visiting the official website of Maharaja Express.

