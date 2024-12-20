Melania Trump maintains a low profile during Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, focusing on their son Barron's college transition.

Unlike Donald Trump's first term as President, his wife, Melania Trump, has maintained a much lower profile this time. The former First Lady, 54, has rarely been seen alongside her husband during his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. While rumors have surfaced about a growing distance between the couple, a recent photo of them sharing a kiss at a baseball game has gone viral, sparking fresh public interest.

During the campaign trail, Melania made just two notable public appearances with Donald Trump. She joined him when he was officially nominated by the Republican National Convention and later attended the Al Smith Dinner in New York. Her last appearance was at Trump's victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, following his election win.

Melania's absence has been attributed to her focus on their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump. She has been dedicated to supporting him as he transitions into college life at New York University. Splitting her time between their residences in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, Melania has prioritized Barron's well-being. Reports suggest she is particularly concerned about the negative attention Barron often receives, which has influenced her decision to stay out of the spotlight and away from White House affairs.

Despite her low-key presence, Donald Trump has reassured supporters that Melania will step in when needed during his second term. Her decision to remain in the background seems to be a conscious choice to balance her role as a mother while continuing to support her husband from behind the scenes.

As Donald Trump prepares for his return to the White House, the dynamics of his relationship with Melania, and her role during his presidency, continue to be a topic of public curiosity.