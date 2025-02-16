The walk (padyatra) begins at his home and ends at his ashram. Many people consider it a special spiritual experience.

The nightly padayatra of Premanand Maharaj is set to begin in Vrindavan again. The yatra was stopped because of complaints from local residents about noise disturbances. The people of NRI Green Society protested by showing posters regarding the march of Maharaj at 2 am, in which they demanded that Maharaj should change the time of his march and completely ban loud music instruments. After the protest, the famous spiritual leader decided to stop his march indefinitely. Now, the opposition to Maharaj's padyatra has ended. The president of the NRI Society, Ashu Sharma met Premanand Maharaj and requested him to resume his padyatra. Sharma urged him to conduct the padyatra from the old route.

Premanand Maharaj, also known as Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, stopped his padytra to ensure the well-being of the community despite emotional turmoil among his devotees. The walk begins at his home and ends at his ashram. Many people consider it a special spiritual experience.

Known for his teachings, Premanand Maharaj's real name is Anirudh Kumar Pandey. He promotes piety and aligns with Vedic scriptures. He was born in 1972 in a small village in Sarsaul Block, Kanpur. Over the years, he has gained a huge following. Several celebs, including cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma visited him. Every day, thousands of devotees visit the holy city of Vrindavan in Mathura, seeking blessings from temples during the day and waiting for Premanand Maharaj’s darshan at night.

READ | BIG blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, company loses Rs 67526 crore in just...