HomeViral

VIRAL

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

Amid the rumours regarding the health and well being of Premanand Ji Maharaj, his followers have stated that he is doing well and is healthy. Describing Maharaj's health status, devotees revealed that he completed a 200-meter padyatra from Radha Keheli Kunj to Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan on Friday.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
Image credit: X
Amid the rumours regarding the health and well being of Premanand Ji Maharaj, his followers have stated that he is doing well and is healthy. Describing Maharaj's health status, devotees revealed that he completed a 200-meter padyatra from Radha Keheli Kunj to Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan on Friday. The followers also stated that he did this to quash the increasing rumours about his health.

They expressed happiness over the fact that during his padyatra Premanand Ji Maharaj gave blessings to his followers. In a viral video, a Muslim follower can be seen praying for his health in Madina after which the followers said that he is revered by people of all religions as he does not distinguish between his followers.  On Friday, Premanand Ji Maharaj bestowed blessings on his followers after he came out of his ashram for the first time in a while. After completing his padyatra, Maharaj sat in a car and drove off to his Ashram in Keli Kunj.

The Naval Nagri Baba of his family said that he was taking rest in his Ashram and his health is well. Baba also revealed that Maharaj himself had addressed the rumours and claimed that many had been spreading lies about his health. While describing the extent of rumours, Naval Nagri Baba further revealed that his followers had said that 'Maharaj Ji's health is poor' and some of the rumors on social media even claimed that 'Maharaj Ji has attained Mahasamadhi/Brahma Linga' (that is he has left his mortal form). 

 

