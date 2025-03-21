The video has triggered various reactions, with some users calling them "jealous" and others questioning their manners.

A resurfaced video from the 48th Filmfare Awards in 2003 has gone viral, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivering her winning speech after receiving the Best Actress award for Devdas. However, what has caught the internet’s attention is the reaction of Jaya Bachchan and Preity Zinta, who were standing beside her. Their expressions in the background have sparked online trolling and heated discussions.

In the clip, Aishwarya is seen thanking the industry, her fans, and the Devdas team while holding the award. While she speaks, Jaya Bachchan appears serious, and Preity Zinta is seen whispering something to her. This has led netizens to debate whether Jaya’s reaction was cold or simply neutral. Some social media users have accused Jaya and Preity of being disrespectful, while others believe the moment is being overanalyzed.

The video has triggered various reactions, with some users calling them "jealous" and others questioning their manners. Comments like “Don't they both have basic manners and brains” and “Jealousy is crystal clear” have flooded social media. Meanwhile, Preity’s whispers have also raised curiosity, with many wondering what she was saying.

At the time of this award ceremony, Aishwarya was not married to Abhishek Bachchan. Her entry into the Bachchan family in 2007 was highly celebrated, but over the years, there have been rumours of tensions, especially between her and Jaya. The Bachchan family has never addressed these speculations, and this viral video has once again fueled discussions about their off-screen relationships.

Despite the trolling, neither Jaya nor Preity has responded to the controversy. While the internet remains divided, the clip continues to trend, proving once again how Bollywood’s past moments can resurface and spark fresh debates.

