Pregnant ladies are asked to take special care as their health is directly connected with the baby inside their womb. Expecting mothers are told to follow a healthy routine and do not make spontaneous movements or anything dangerous. However, a pregnant woman has given many a shocker by posting a video on her social media account showing energetic and electric dance performance. The video is from her dancing institute where she is seen dancing along with her dance instructor.

Woman explains dancing during pregnancy

The woman, Dr Sonam Dayah, can be seen dancing carefree without any precaution or even hesitation in the video. The video was posted from her dancing institute, Jayna Dance Academy which is in Leicester, UK. As excited as she is looking in the video, in which she can be seen dancing with great enthusiasm, she expressed the same sentiments in her caption.

Knowing that her post will prompt people to ask the obvious question that how she managed to dance during her pregnancy, she answered the question by detailing “whether it is safe to exercise in pregnancy.” She wrote, “Yes if you are healthy and your pregnancy is uncomplicated

- Physical activity does not increase your risk of miscarriage, low birth weight or early delivery.

- It is still important to consult with your doctor to discuss what activities you can do safely.”

Social media reactions

Many social media users did not take the video in a wrong spirit and indeed praised the woman doctor for her dance moves even during pregnancy. “Baby is definitely going to be a dancer,” wrote one user. “Girl you are a superwoman and an inspiration,” wrote another. “U are amazing... though my heart was in my mouth.. you just made it look so easy. God bless you with health n strength. Love to you and your little ones. Kudos girl,” another woman praised Dr Sonam.