In her post, the woman tagged Ola's official handle and its chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal, demanding strict action against the driver. "This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has caused me immense stress and fear," she wrote.

A pregnant woman has alleged that an Ola cab driver threatened to kill her unborn baby after she asked him to turn on the air conditioner. The woman, who was traveling from Noida Extension to Saket in Delhi, shared her ordeal in a post on LinkedIn.

Driver threatened her repeatedly

"I had booked an Ola cab from Cherry County (Noida Extension) to Saket, New Delhi...During the ride, I requested the driver to turn on the AC, but he refused," she wrote in the post.

When the woman insisted, the cab driver allegedly started to threaten her. "Tere pet mein laat maar ke baccha gira dunga' (I will kick your stomach and make you lose the baby)," the driver allegedly said.She further claimed the driver forced her to get down from the car midway and warned her saying, "Abhi aage dekho kya kya hota hai (You wait and watch what happens next)."

'Absolutely unacceptable'

In her post, the woman tagged Ola's official handle and its chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal, demanding strict action against the driver.

"This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has caused me immense stress and fear. I strongly urge you to take immediate and strict legal action against the driver," she wrote.

The woman has since filed a complaint with Ola's customer support service and also reported the incident to the women's helpline, she told India Today.

Ola's response

The cab aggregator company assured her that "appropriate action" had been taken against the driver.

"We would like to apologise for the unfortunate incident...We have taken appropriate action against the partner so that such issues are eradicated in the near future," the company said, according to the publication.

Many people reacted to the woman's post online, supporting her and criticising Ola, while some shared their own bad experiences with the company.