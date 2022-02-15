Pregnant woman recreates Rashmika Mandanna's VIRAL 'Saami Saami' song from 'Pushpa' - WATCH

It has been a long time since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' released, however, the craze around the film refuses to die down even after weeks of its release. Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase not only in India but also abroad. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a pregnant woman, from Auckland, can be seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna's song 'Saami Saami'.

Content creator Abbey Singh, currently pregnant with her second child, is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. In the video, Abbey can be seen dancing to 'Saami Saami' wearing a pink dress and her baby bump on full display.

Watch the video here.

Abbey captioned the video saying, "I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!"

So far, the video has more than 50,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised Abbey's dance. One user wrote, "

I am in love with you. You are so cute Abbey. Love watching mordern SINGH’s growing. Lots of love," while another commented, "Awww the best video I have seen today it’s amazing."