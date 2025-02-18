A UK woman fired via text message during pregnancy wins over Pound 93,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal and pregnancy discrimination.

A woman from Birmingham, UK, who was fired by her boss via a text message that included the “jazz hands” emoji, has won a compensation of over Pound 93,000 (approximately Rs 1 crore) from a UK employment tribunal. The case involves Paula Miluska, who was dismissed while pregnant and working from home due to morning sickness.

The incident occurred in December 2022 when Miluska was employed as an investment consultant at Roman Property Group Limited, which she joined in March 2022. After learning of her pregnancy in October, Miluska began experiencing severe morning sickness. She requested to work from home, as advised by her midwife, due to the intense nausea she was facing. When she had to leave work because of the worsening symptoms, she informed her boss, Ammar Kabir, about her condition. Kabir initially asked her to work a few hours in late November, but Miluska was unable to due to her illness.

Despite her condition, there was no direct communication between Miluska and Kabir until December 1. Kabir then sent her a text message that was vague and unclear, notifying her that she was being fired. The message, which included the “jazz hands” emoji, told Miluska that the company was struggling to meet its workload and that she would need to be replaced. Kabir also mentioned, “I hope to see you soon, we’ve got a lot of catching up to do outside of work,” but failed to provide any formal explanation or clarity about the dismissal.

Miluska was confused and responded, pointing out that she had been working remotely, as agreed, and was now being fired despite her efforts to keep up with her work during her pregnancy. She also questioned whether her pregnancy had played a role in her termination.

Kabir later attempted to argue that the message was not a dismissal, but the tribunal ruled otherwise. Employment Judge Garry Smart found that the message clearly indicated the end of the employment relationship and that Miluska’s pregnancy was the primary reason for her dismissal. The tribunal ruled in her favor, awarding her Pound 93,616.74 as compensation for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.

This case highlights the legal protection employees have against discrimination, especially during pregnancy, and reinforces the importance of clear communication in the workplace.