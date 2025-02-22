A video of the man, Deepak Goyal, has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Goyal can be seen dipping passport-size pictures of some people in the river. “Main digital photo snan karaata hoon yahan Sangam Maha Kumbh mein,” he says in the video.

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has come up with a unique business idea, which is to offer a “digital photo snan” to devotees who are unable to physically visit the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in the city.

Goyal has named his business Prayag Enterprises. He said devotees can send their pictures via Whatsapp, promising to complete the ritual within 24 hours of receiving the photo and the money. He charges Rs 1,100 for offering this service to devotees.

A lot of people have reacted to Goyal’s viral video, with some hilarious reactions pouring in.

“China have DeepSeek, so what we have DeepSnaan,” said one user. “Billion Dollar Company in 7 days,” quipped another.

“Silicon Valley makes AI. China makes gadgets. But only Bharat can innovate snan-tech!” another user commented.

Meet Deepak Goyal, Founder of Prayag Enterprise, a startup offering Digital Mahakumbh Snan



Simply send ur photo via WhatsApp & ₹1100, & he will print your photo & perform snan at Sangam on ur behalf



USA, China etc can't compete with us in this field pic.twitter.com/lddgZHDIyk — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) February 21, 2025

The 2025 Mahakumbh festival – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Crores of pilgrims have visited the festival to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.