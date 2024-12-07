Pragya Nagra speaks out about her AI-generated leaked video calling it a nightmare and condemning the misuse of technology by "evil minds."

Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra has spoken out for the first time about the viral videos that allegedly featured her, which have been circulating widely on social media. In a post shared on the platform X, the actress described the incident as a "bad dream" and clarified that the videos in question were AI-generated content. Nagra expressed her disbelief, writing, “Still in denial, and still hoping that it's just a bad dream that I will wake up from.” She also criticized the misuse of technology, stating, “Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable.”

The 25-year-old actress expressed sympathy for those who misused AI to create such harmful content and those who helped spread it. She emphasized that no woman should have to go through such an experience. Despite the distress, Nagra said she is trying to remain strong and is grateful for the support she’s received from her loved ones during this difficult time. She added, “I hope and pray that no other woman has to go through such an ordeal, and that all of you stay safe!”

Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from. Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable.

Can just pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!



Trying to stay strong… — Pragya Nagra (@PragyaNagra) December 7, 2024

The videos that caused the online uproar began circulating on Friday, with many people attributing them to Nagra. These videos showed intimate moments, and though they were believed to feature the actress, questions about their authenticity quickly arose. This situation is similar to recent incidents where other South Indian actresses, such as Telugu actress Jyothi Rai and Oviyaa, were victims of similar deepfake videos. In fact, many actresses, including Nagra, have been forced to deny these videos and file police complaints after their privacy was violated.

Last year, another high-profile case involving deepfake technology arose when a video of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral. In that case, a video showing Mandanna entering an elevator was manipulated using deepfake technology, replacing the original person’s face with hers. In response to this, Mandanna expressed how deeply hurtful and frightening the situation was, especially since it is a form of identity theft that can be used to harm anyone, not just celebrities. She called for urgent action to address the rising misuse of deepfake technology, stating how such incidents could affect anyone, particularly women.

Deepfake technology, which uses AI to manipulate videos and audio recordings, has raised significant concerns in recent years. By making it difficult to differentiate between authentic and manipulated content, it poses serious risks, especially for individuals who have their identities stolen or misrepresented online. Experts like journalist Abhishek Kumar have called for a stronger legal and regulatory framework to combat the growing problem of deepfake videos in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

