Prada technical experts visit Kolhapur to interact with artisans amid global controversy over its Kolhapuri-inspired sandals

A team of experts from Prada visited Kolhapur to interact with artisans and assess the local footwear manufacturing process, days after the Italian luxury fashion brand was accused of appropriating the region’s famous flat sandals. Following the row, Prada acknowledged that the sandals showcased in their men's 2026 fashion show were “inspired” by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear. The brand, however, clarified in a reply to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that the showcased sandals are still at the design stage and not yet confirmed for commercial production.

"Four members of their technical team, including the heads of footwear design of Prada and two external consultants, visited Kolhapur on Tuesday. They toured the Kolhapuri chappal manufacturing cluster, observed the production process, and held discussions with local artisans," said Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

Highlighting the craftsmanship involved, Gandhi said, "Our chappals are handmade and rooted in tradition. The team will now submit a report to its corporate office, and based on that, senior officials from Prada may visit Kolhapur in the next phase." When asked about the possibility of collaboration, Gandhi said the visit itself was a positive sign. "The fact that Prada sent a technical team all the way to Kolhapur indicates serious interest. This is perhaps the first time a Prada delegation has come to Maharashtra," he said.

He further said that Prada had created a product inspired by the Kolhapuri chappals. "Once we noticed the design on the runway, we raised an objection and asked them to acknowledge its origins. They responded to us via email, accepting that the theme was inspired by Kolhapuri chappals," said Gandhi.

Later on Tuesday, the visiting team also toured the retail market area in Kolhapur and interacted with shopkeepers.

