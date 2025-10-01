Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'

US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs function, what will happen next

LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India manufacturing hub

Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'

Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats

How can a government just 'shut down'? Has it happened before in US? Know here

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla tweets on RCB amid acquisition talks: 'At the right valuation...'

Kantara Chapter One FIRST review out: 'Master storyteller' Rishab Shetty blends 'epic visuals with divine aura', prequel of Kantara is 'pure goosebumps'

Will Jasprit Bumrah play 2-match Test series vs West Indies? Skipper Shubman Gill reveals

THIS Tata Group company to manufacture first made-in-India Airbus helicopters in ..., first delivery by ...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the perils of...'

P Chidambaram BREAKS silence on 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark: 'These are the per

US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs function, what will happen next

US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs

LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India manufacturing hub

LG Electronics India IPO 2025:Rs 7,750,000,000,000 to make India hub of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeViral

VIRAL

Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors

This sleek, metallic bag, with its hot-stamped leather design, is a stark departure from Prada's signature logo.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prada, known for its boundary-pushing designs, has once again created a buzz, but this time, for less than ideal reasons. The luxury brand's new men's tote bag has garnered more excitement than surprise, as it resembles the dirty floors of Indian trains and buses.

This sleek, metallic bag, with its hot-stamped leather design, is a stark departure from Prada's signature logo. Despite its minimalist appeal, with dedicated compartments for a dust bag and water bottle, its striking resemblance to the industrial flooring used in public transportation has been noted online.

To add insult to injury, the bag's exorbitant price tag has sparked debate online. While some fashionistas may appreciate its simple aesthetic, many are questioning whether it's a fashion-forward statement or simply a bizarre design.

Social media has been abuzz with humorous comments and memes mocking the bag. One user sarcastically commented, "This looks like a train toilet floor," while another joked, "I didn't know fashion meant carrying luggage on public transport."

Whether it's stylish minimalism or its uncanny resemblance to public transport floors, Prada's tote bag has certainly caught everyone's attention. This unique design proves that even high-end fashion isn't immune to the viral power of the internet.

Previously, French brand Louis Vuitton launched a cowhide sandwich bag at a staggering price of Rs 280,000.

 

 

This clutch went on sale on January 4th and was designed by the men's creative director of the French luxury fashion house, Pharrell Williams. He drew inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag for the design of this new accessory. This large clutch is made of cowhide leather, "similar in colour to the house's famous (paper) shopping bags."

Additionally, it features recognisable Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue lid for storing sandwiches or other valuables.

Also read: No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here
Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters, says...
Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?
Arattai app: Can Zoho's messaging app replace WhatsApp in India?
New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more to stream this week
New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x—But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI
Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role
Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE