Prada’s metallic tote bag costs Rs 2.73 lakh, but people see bus floors

This sleek, metallic bag, with its hot-stamped leather design, is a stark departure from Prada's signature logo.

Prada, known for its boundary-pushing designs, has once again created a buzz, but this time, for less than ideal reasons. The luxury brand's new men's tote bag has garnered more excitement than surprise, as it resembles the dirty floors of Indian trains and buses.

This sleek, metallic bag, with its hot-stamped leather design, is a stark departure from Prada's signature logo. Despite its minimalist appeal, with dedicated compartments for a dust bag and water bottle, its striking resemblance to the industrial flooring used in public transportation has been noted online.

To add insult to injury, the bag's exorbitant price tag has sparked debate online. While some fashionistas may appreciate its simple aesthetic, many are questioning whether it's a fashion-forward statement or simply a bizarre design.

Social media has been abuzz with humorous comments and memes mocking the bag. One user sarcastically commented, "This looks like a train toilet floor," while another joked, "I didn't know fashion meant carrying luggage on public transport."

Whether it's stylish minimalism or its uncanny resemblance to public transport floors, Prada's tote bag has certainly caught everyone's attention. This unique design proves that even high-end fashion isn't immune to the viral power of the internet.

Previously, French brand Louis Vuitton launched a cowhide sandwich bag at a staggering price of Rs 280,000.

This clutch went on sale on January 4th and was designed by the men's creative director of the French luxury fashion house, Pharrell Williams. He drew inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag for the design of this new accessory. This large clutch is made of cowhide leather, "similar in colour to the house's famous (paper) shopping bags."

Additionally, it features recognisable Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue lid for storing sandwiches or other valuables.

Also read: No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies