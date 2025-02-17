A group of college students has taken the internet by storm with the re-enactment of Prabhas' film, Salaar's action scene on stage.

Prabhas' 2023 action-packed film Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire may not have created a post-release buzz, but it emerged as one of the year's highest-grossing movies. The film's impressive fight sequences, expertly choreographed by duo Anbumani and Arivumani, added to its mass appeal. Now, two years later, the movie is making headlines again, courtesy of a viral video created by students from Tamil Nadu.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial has an iconic coal mine fight sequence in which Prabhas packs punch with goons, setting an impressive spectacle for the audience. In the latest, a group of college students has taken the internet by storm with the re-enactment of this action scene on stage. Their performance was met with loud cheers and applause and has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, a young student steals the show, perfectly capturing Prabhas' charisma and swagger, dressed in a remarkably similar outfit, and delivering a high-energy performance that's eerily reminiscent of the superstar. The video was shared on X( formerly known as Twitter) with the caption that read, “Students at a university in Tamil Nadu recreated the coal mine fight from the movie '#Salaar'” Reacting to the clip, a user said, “Comedy Piece of Salaar” Another user added, “Superb act done.”

Talking about Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire, the movie centers around the bond between Deva, the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar. Besides Prabhas, the actioner also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. The film marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Prashanth Neel. The actor-director duo will team up again for the highly anticipated sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, which is set to begin production this year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has an exciting lineup of films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Raja Saab, Spirit, Fauji, and more.