FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

Cloud seeding in Delhi to take place in next few days after Cessna aircraft departed from Kanpur

New banking rules from Nov 1: Multiple nominees for bank accounts, lockers allowed; check details inside

Good News for Punjab Kings Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Preity Zinta’s team as..., name is...

India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in...

How a passenger’s 23-year fight proved Air India's negligence over contaminated food, awarded compensation of Rs...

Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol, here’s why he is...

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Bihar: Who is Mukesh Sahani, Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'

While eggs are packed with protein, many vegetarian foods offer even more protein than eggs, such as paneer, quinoa, seeds, and soy chunks.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prabhas, who turned 46 on October 23, has showcased his impressive physique in several films, especially in his iconic dual roles in "Baahubali: The Beginning" (2015) and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017). But do you know what goes into maintaining that powerful build?

'Eating 20-30 eggs is very difficult'

Prabhas, in an interview with Film Companion South on August 28, 2019, while promoting his 2019 film Saaho, also shared how he lost weight for his role in the action film after sporting a bulked-up look for Baahubali 1 and 2.

When asked if he ate 40 eggs every morning to build his impressive Baahubali physique, as was reported in the media at the time, Prabhas said, "No, I can't eat 40 eggs or anything like that, but I ate a lot of eggs. Maybe 20 a day. Because eating 20, 30 eggs is sometimes very difficult, so we have to drink juice mixed with protein in a mixer - so it doesn't smell so bad - and boiled eggs... You can't eat so many eggs. Eating... it gets frustrating after a while."

Prabhas followed a vegetarian diet for months to lose weight

When asked if he did something similar for Saaho, Prabhas said, "No, Saaho is the same... After Baahubali, I wanted to slim down because there's a lot of muscle. So, I followed a vegetarian diet for months to lose weight. Lose muscle mass, etc., only vegetarian, even vegetarian protein, so that helped with the weight loss... For Baahubali, because the muscle we gained, we spent months, years... So I wanted to lose all that."

While eggs are packed with protein, many vegetarian foods offer even more protein than eggs, like paneer, quinoa, seeds and soya chunks. 

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...
CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Shakti Shalini, film to release on...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...
Not Trump, Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free...
Elon Musk, NASA in war of words: Space agency challenges Space X in 'race to moon', billionaire calls its chief unfit for job
Elon Musk, NASA in war of words: Space agency challenges Space X in 'race to moo
Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...
Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE