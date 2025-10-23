Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'

While eggs are packed with protein, many vegetarian foods offer even more protein than eggs, such as paneer, quinoa, seeds, and soy chunks.

Prabhas, who turned 46 on October 23, has showcased his impressive physique in several films, especially in his iconic dual roles in "Baahubali: The Beginning" (2015) and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017). But do you know what goes into maintaining that powerful build?

'Eating 20-30 eggs is very difficult'

Prabhas, in an interview with Film Companion South on August 28, 2019, while promoting his 2019 film Saaho, also shared how he lost weight for his role in the action film after sporting a bulked-up look for Baahubali 1 and 2.

When asked if he ate 40 eggs every morning to build his impressive Baahubali physique, as was reported in the media at the time, Prabhas said, "No, I can't eat 40 eggs or anything like that, but I ate a lot of eggs. Maybe 20 a day. Because eating 20, 30 eggs is sometimes very difficult, so we have to drink juice mixed with protein in a mixer - so it doesn't smell so bad - and boiled eggs... You can't eat so many eggs. Eating... it gets frustrating after a while."

Prabhas followed a vegetarian diet for months to lose weight

When asked if he did something similar for Saaho, Prabhas said, "No, Saaho is the same... After Baahubali, I wanted to slim down because there's a lot of muscle. So, I followed a vegetarian diet for months to lose weight. Lose muscle mass, etc., only vegetarian, even vegetarian protein, so that helped with the weight loss... For Baahubali, because the muscle we gained, we spent months, years... So I wanted to lose all that."

While eggs are packed with protein, many vegetarian foods offer even more protein than eggs, like paneer, quinoa, seeds and soya chunks.

