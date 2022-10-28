Search icon
POTUS gets 'fast and furious': Joe Biden drives his vintage Corvette Stingray at 190 kmph in viral video

Biden was going 118 miles per hour (190 kms per hour) in his green convertible 1967 Corvette Stingra, shown on the speedometer on "Jay Leno's Garage".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

Wednesday's late-night television auto show gave President Joe Biden the opportunity to promote the future of electric cars while also reminiscing about his beloved, gas-guzzling past.

On "Jay Leno's Garage," a speedometer showed Biden travelling at 118 mph (190 km/h) in his green convertible 1967 Corvette Stingray, which he had treasured since receiving it as a wedding gift from his father.

The 79-year-old president was in a different kind of race, pitting his vintage vehicle against a significantly more potent 2015 Corvette. His party is predicted to struggle to retain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

The son of the late former secretary of state and distinguished general Colin Powell, who competed against the then vice president Biden in the same set of cars in 2016, participated in a friendly drag race that was hosted at a Secret Service training facility.

Biden, who was wearing a blue polo shirt and sunglasses, appeared to be enjoying the excitement of breaking the severe security restrictions that ban presidents from operating motor vehicles.

However, the self-described car nut Biden spent most of the show discussing significant investments made in the electric car business when he was president with talk show host Jay Leno.

Biden informed Leno as they were travelling in an electric Ford F100 truck that the government's intentions to set up 500,000 charging stations across the US would make it possible to travel the entire length of the country in an electric vehicle.

He described it as "a game-changer."

