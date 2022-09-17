Viral: Posters of ‘Playboy jobs’ surface across Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar city, police launch probe

Image Credit: Twitter

On social media, a sign that reads "Male Escorts Requirement" has gone viral. According to reports, the posters were up all around Kotdwar, which is located in the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

After signs saying "Playboy Jobs, Male Escort Jobs" were up in the Kotdwar, Uttarakhand city, Pauri Garhwal Police started an investigation. The Kotdwar bus station, train station, nearly all of the key squares, as well as the offices of the Kotdwar police circle officer and the municipal police station, all had the posters affixed on the walls.

According to reports, the police station's premises also had the posters up. The police began an inquiry after pictures of the banner gained popularity on social media. The gigolo job advertisement was placed all throughout the Kotdwar neighborhood of Dehradun.

“Playboy jobs! Children can earn between 5,000 and 10,000 rupees a day by joining the escort company,” said the poster, which also had a WhatsApp number.

Posters pasted all across Kotdwar city in Pauri Garhwal of BJP ruled Uttarakhand, reading "Male escorts requirment", even at the police station premises.

अब आप इसे रोजगार मानेंगे कि नहीं? pic.twitter.com/BmJ3hHzazs — जनरल नरभक्षी™ (@GDnarbhakshi) September 16, 2022



The CIU team has reportedly been at work since this morning, according to ASP Kotdwar. At the same time, urging individuals not to fall for such a company's and scheme's deception.

He said that for the first time in Kotdwar, Playboy posters were put up on the same night. The police night patrol team is investigated and the CCTV cameras installed in the city are also investigated.

A police officer aware of the matter told TOI: “Residents reported the posters to the police. We dialled the mobile number mentioned on the sign but it was turned off. Subsequently, he was placed on surveillance. The last location tracked through the number was near the border between Delhi and Haryana

The posters have been placed mostly in those areas, where the maximum number of young people frequent. These signs will be placed outside bus stops, banks, liquor stores, and various business showrooms to attract youth.