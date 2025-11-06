FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance

How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work

Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment

Jio IPO: Bankers planning to value Mukesh Ambani's telecom company as high as...; know details inside

Bihar Election Phase 1: Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha boils after convoy attack by RJD supporters, claim, 'Inki chaati pe...', alleges threat to booth agents

Who is Malolan Rangarajan? RCB's newly appointed women's team head coach ahead of WPL 2026

Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why

Poorvi Prachand Prahar, Trishul: India's twin war drills send dual-front warning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'

Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai?

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King

Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos

AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance

AI Reshapes Property Insurance Risk Assessment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands

Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher

From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure

From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers in India

From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon

HomeViral

VIRAL

Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, i.e., November 5, held a presser and unleashed a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why
Post Rahul Gandhi claims, Indians flooding comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, i.e., November 5, held a presser and unleashed a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With his fresh claims of 'vote chori' in Haryana assembly polls, Gandhi alleged that a Brazilian model's photo appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati. 

As the claim gained traction, many social media users confused the unidentified woman with Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, the rumoured girlfriend of filmmaker Aryan Khan. Many Indians flooded the comments section of Larissa’s posts, posting messages in support of the Congress leader and congratulating her for her 'newfound' fame in India. 

Indians bombared Larissa's comments section

If you take a quick look at the most recent posts on Larissa's Instagram account, you'll find Rahul Gandhi's pictures and GIFs in the comments section. 

"You're very famous in India", one user wrote.

"BJP voter from Brazil", read another comment.

“Congratulations to Indian citizenship", a third user added. 

The Larissa Rahul referred to

The confusion occurred due to another Brazilian model, also named Larissa, who is claimed to be the woman Rahul Gandhi showed the pictures of during his presser. Meanwhile, Larissa Nery reposted screenshots of LoP Gandhi showing her picture on Instagram and addressed the issue. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai? Source says 'He is currently in Hyderabad but...'
Manoj Bajpayee to miss The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch in Mumbai?
Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos taken at…; fans wonder if it's for Siddharth Anand's King
Shah Rukh Khan revives Fauji’s Abhimanyu Rai in viral photos
AI-Driven Risk Assessment: How Machine Learning Models are shaping the future of property insurance
AI Reshapes Property Insurance Risk Assessment
How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work
How to master change: Udit Joshi is shaping the AI-driven future of work
Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch to Suryakumar Yadav's famous T20 WC moment
Watch: PM Narendra Modi compares Amanjot Kaur's stunning World Cup final catch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers redefining adventure
From Anunay Sood to Dimpi Sanghvi: Meet top 7 Indian travel influencers in India
From Anunay Sood to Misha Agrawal: Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Remembering 5 young influencers who lost their lives too soon
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE