Post Rahul Gandhi claims 'H-files' claims, Indians flood comment section of Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend - here's why

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, i.e., November 5, held a presser and unleashed a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With his fresh claims of 'vote chori' in Haryana assembly polls, Gandhi alleged that a Brazilian model's photo appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under different names, including Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.
As the claim gained traction, many social media users confused the unidentified woman with Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, the rumoured girlfriend of filmmaker Aryan Khan. Many Indians flooded the comments section of Larissa’s posts, posting messages in support of the Congress leader and congratulating her for her 'newfound' fame in India.
If you take a quick look at the most recent posts on Larissa's Instagram account, you'll find Rahul Gandhi's pictures and GIFs in the comments section.
"You're very famous in India", one user wrote.
"BJP voter from Brazil", read another comment.
“Congratulations to Indian citizenship", a third user added.
The confusion occurred due to another Brazilian model, also named Larissa, who is claimed to be the woman Rahul Gandhi showed the pictures of during his presser. Meanwhile, Larissa Nery reposted screenshots of LoP Gandhi showing her picture on Instagram and addressed the issue.