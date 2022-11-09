Search icon
Porn star-turned- actor Sunny Leone's photo appears on Karnataka admit card

Karnataka: The police are investigating the case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Sunny Leone (File)

The photograph of porn star-turned-actor Sunny Leone appeared on the admit card of the Karnataka teacher's recruitment exam. The student reached the exam hall with the admit card.

The Karnataka Education Department has ordered a probe into the matter. They said they will file a police complaint for a probe.  The exam was organized on November 6 and over 3.20 lakh students took part in it.

The student told the authorities she hadn't filed an exam application but had someone else do it for her.

The education department, however, said they had no role in the printing of the admit card.

Also read: Sunny Leone opens up on her past in porn industry, says 'my children may not like..'

The police are investigating the case. 

