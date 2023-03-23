Porn star Kendra Lust shares edited image on Patna junction after viral video, netizens say 'Train got delayed...'

Kendra Lust at Patna junction

Porn star Kendra Lust is enjoying the attention that she is getting from Indian netizens after her back to back tweets around the Bihar railway station porn video incident. For those who are unaware, an employee accidentally played porn for video for three minutes on a screen at Patna railway station. Following the incident, porn start Kendra Lust shared an image of herself and said that she hopes it was her video. She also shared an image of her in Indian attire following the viral incident. Since then, she is constantly trending on Indian social media platforms and now adding to that wagon, Lust has shared an edited image of her in which she can be seen standing at the Patna junction.

The photo of an adult film star on Patna junction instantly went viral and got some interesting comments. On the image,a Twitter user desi mojito commented “Train got delayed because of you”. While another users were looking for the viral TV screen. “Where is that tv screen?” a user wrote.

This week Kendra Lust also revealed that she hopes to meet Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. On a photo of Kendra Lust in desi attire, a Twitter user asked “When are you meeting Mohammed Shami?” To which, the porn movie star replied “Soon i hope :) i am a fan”. The reply is now going viral on social media platforms along with old tweets of Kendra Lust about Mohammed Shami.