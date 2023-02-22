Search icon
'Z Class Security': Porcupine parents protect babies from deadly leopard, viral video

What makes the video even more awesome to view is how they continue to fight the big cat until it flees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

'Z Class Security': Porcupine parents protect babies from deadly leopard, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: There is no doubt that parents will go to great lengths to protect their children from harm. No matter what the species is, parents' love and fierce protection for their offspring cannot be compared to any other thing in the world. A clear example of this is a video which was posted on YouTube by channel named @Latest Sightings, in which two porcupine parents can be seen fighting off a leopard to save their young babies. What makes the video even more awesome to view is how they continue to fight the big cat until it flees. The  clip has gone viral over social media, winning the hearts of netizens. 

In the now-viral video, two porcupines and their babies are seen on a road. A leopard approaches them moments later and tries to seize the porcupettes. Adult porcupines, on the other hand, form a shield to protect their young from the big cat. The leopard continues to try to reach the babies, while the porcupines protect them.

At the time of writing, the video had over 3 lakh views on the platform, with many users intrigued by the encounter. The large rodents' impenetrable defences wowed social media users. Many people commented on how wonderful it was to witness the parents' love. Others called the clip "amazing". "What a sight!! . Amazing parental protection for the porcupette" said one Twitter user.

