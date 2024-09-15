Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

These miniature countries, though tiny in size and populace, are rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Here’s a journey through some of the world’s smallest nations

In a world teeming with bustling metropolises, it’s fascinating to consider nations so small that their entire population fits comfortably within a single Delhi Metro train. These miniature countries, though tiny in size and populace, are rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Here’s a journey through some of the world’s smallest nations, where the charm of the land often belies their diminutive size.

Vatican City

Nestled within Rome, Vatican City is the smallest country globally, spanning a mere 0.44 square kilometres. With a population of just 497 people, this independent state serves as the spiritual and administrative hub of the Roman Catholic Church. Its small size contrasts sharply with its immense global influence, holding a unique position in world affairs.

Monaco

Just a bit larger, Monaco stretches across 1.95 square kilometres along the French Riviera. Known for its luxurious casinos, the glamorous Grand Prix, and stunning Mediterranean vistas, Monaco is a haven of opulence and sophistication. Despite its size, it packs a punch with its high-profile events and extravagant lifestyle, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Nauru

Nauru, an island nation in the central Pacific Ocean, is renowned for its natural beauty. Covering just 21 square kilometres, it offers a tropical paradise with lush coral reefs and pristine beaches. Once a major phosphate exporter, Nauru now invites travellers to explore its serene landscapes and vibrant marine life.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu, spanning 26 square kilometres, is a gem of the South Pacific. Its palm-fringed atolls and clear lagoons present an idyllic retreat. With its laid-back lifestyle and warm hospitality, Tuvalu provides a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of larger, more crowded locations.

San Marino

San Marino, perched atop a picturesque mountain and entirely surrounded by Italy, is the world’s oldest republic. Its mediaeval fortresses, rich cultural heritage, and charming streets offer visitors a glimpse into a bygone era. The microstate’s elevation and historical significance make it a unique travel destination.

Liechtenstein

Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein spans 160 square kilometres. Known for its Alpine landscapes, mediaeval castles, and charming villages, this landlocked country provides opportunities for hiking, skiing, and savouring local cuisine amidst breathtaking scenery.

Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands, a remote archipelago in the Pacific, consists of numerous islands and atolls. Known for its traditional customs and WWII relics, the Marshall Islands also boast vibrant coral reefs and pristine beaches, making it a captivating destination for those seeking adventure and tranquillity.

In contrast, New Delhi, India’s capital, with its 1,483 square kilometres and over 1.6 crore inhabitants, dwarfs these nations in both size and population. The bustling Delhi Metro alone likely carries more passengers daily than the entire population of Vatican City, illustrating the vast difference between these minuscule nations and a major metropolis.