Recently, Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, opened up about a tough phase in his fitness journey with Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales. The acclaimed YouTuber and podcast host said he was banned from a gym in Mumbai after trainers got jealous of his rising popularity.

Allahbadia used a gym in Wadala to film workout videos for his channel, BeerBiceps, in the early days of his content creation career. He went to the gym around 2 PM to avoid the busy hours, so he could shoot content with fewer distractions. But it did not sit well with the gym's trainers. They were angry with me because I was growing.” They banned me from the gym. He said he was very sad and upset.

Despite the setback, Allahbadia made adversity work for him. When gyms in the country were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to build a home gym that has become a necessity. This pivot not only helped him continue creating content but also helped him grow really rapidly as a fitness influencer.

Today, Ranveer Allahbadia has over 9.8 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and 8 million on BeerBiceps. From fitness advice to balanced diets to engaging podcasts with celebrities and influencers, his content is all over the place.

Ranveer says this experience of being banned from the gym made him even more determined to succeed in the fitness industry. Currently, Ranveer has partially moved on from fitness videos and has focused on podcasts being the main attraction of his YouTube channel.