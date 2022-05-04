Popular Rajasthan teacher ‘Kumar Gaurav Sir’ goes viral after taking classes on his wedding day

Pic Courtesy: ANI, Twitter

Weddings in India are highly popular and scenes from ceremonies -- dances, fights, bizarre dresses and entrances of bride and groom -- often go viral. Another scene from amidst a wedding has gone viral but for a different reason. This pic that has gone viral and taken social media by storm comes from the town of Alwar in Rajasthan. In it, a popular teacher named Priye Kumar Gaurav is seen decked up in his traditional wedding attire while taking a class. Not one to miss lectures, Gaurav refused to take leave for his wedding and has won tons of admirers online.

Called ‘Kumar Gaurav Sir’ by his students, the teacher of current affairs is associated with competitive exam institute Utkarsh Classes. On Monday (May 2), he decided to take up a lecture while his wedding ceremonies were ongoing. Gaurav took the current affairs lecture via a ‘Shiksha Rath’ which is a mobile classroom. He attended the morning lecture after starting preparations shortly after the Ladies Sangeet ceremony, it was reported.

Gaurav's virat pic was shared by many Twitter handles who not only congratulated him for his wedding but also for the sincerity and passon displayed.

What a passion Kumar gaurav sir...apni shadi wale day par class attend ki h ....congrats sir pic.twitter.com/2Tf24STldj — Sandeep Sharma (@ss043722) May 2, 2022

“He [Kumar Gaurav] had informed about his wedding date five months ago. Usually, a holiday of 4-5 days is granted, but he said he did not wish to miss a single class and would take lectures on the wedding day as well,” an official at the coaching institute, Nirmal, was quoted by ANI.

