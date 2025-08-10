Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

In the now-viral video shared on Instagram, Khan Sir revealed that more than 15,000 rakhis were tied on his wrist by his female students, leaving him speechless. Check below to see viral video

Bihar's popular online tutor Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 on a large scale as over 15,000 girl students tied rakhis on his wrist during the grand event. Now, a heartwarming video of his Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebration with his students is going viral on the internet.

Media reports indicate that the celebration took place at SK Memorial Hall. Students from various parts of the country gathered for the occasion. Many students, who were away from their families, marked the event by tying rakhis to Khan Sir, whom they affectionately regard as a brother.

Over 15,000 girls tied rakhi to Khan Sir on Raksha Bandhan 2025

Khan Sir, known for his affordable and accessible teaching style, is also loved for his emotional connection with students. At the event, he said, “It is my good fortune that my students tie rakhi. We must preserve our rich culture. Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brother and sister. This thread represents the bond and affection,” according to reports.

In the now-viral video shared on Instagram, Khan Sir revealed that more than 15,000 rakhis were tied on his wrist by his female students, leaving him speechless. “Today, the number of rakhis tied to my wrist was more than 15,000. These rakhis are so heavy that I am not even able to raise my hand,” he said in Hindi. “Iss kalyug mein hum itne saubhagyashali hai (I am so fortunate to have such an experience in today’s day and age). How do I even get up? This is so heavy.”

Photos and videos from the event showed Khan Sir with his arms full of colourful rakhis. To make the occasion special, Khan Sir ensured a festive atmosphere. He mentioned that 156 different dishes were prepared for the festival as a gesture of love and gratitude towards the students who came from various states to celebrate.

Khan Sir also expressed his gratitude to his students for appreciating him not only as an educator but also as a brother figure. He mentioned that he supports and guides them in their academic journey, regardless of religion or other differences. He stated, “These girls ignored caste, religion, states, and other factors to tie me rakhis. This shows humanity. There can't be a better festival than this (Raksha Bandhan).”

Social media reaction

The video has gained over 8 million views and numerous likes and comments. Social media users could not stop themselves from showering love and respect for Khan sir for his grounded nature.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote,"Salute hai sir apko," while another said, "Sir, if there are people like you in the entire India, then no one can stop India from becoming the Vishwaguru.”

"Always respect sir god blessed," said an another user.

This wasn't the first time Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan so grandly. Each year, he organizes the event, turning his coaching center into a space for education, cultural bonding, and emotional support. Social media was filled with videos of emotional moments, with people praising Khan Sir's humility and the deep bond he shares with his students.