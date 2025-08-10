Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Mumbai to Pune in just 90 minutes: Good news for commuters, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announces new highway, check details

Can astronauts drink alcohol in Space? You can eat same food that Sunita Williams, Shubhanshu Shukla consumed in spaceship; Check full diet-chart HERE

While India working to manage 100 km/h speed, world’s second second-largest high-speed rail network has 222km/hr speed, not US, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, it is...

Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'

'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch

Russian girl sings poem in Kannada with Indian friend in Bengaluru, video goes viral, netizens says, 'learn language..', WATCH

CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; he clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Ra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

In the now-viral video shared on Instagram, Khan Sir revealed that more than 15,000 rakhis were tied on his wrist by his female students, leaving him speechless. Check below to see viral video

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

TRENDING NOW

Bihar's popular online tutor Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 on a large scale as over 15,000 girl students tied rakhis on his wrist during the grand event. Now, a heartwarming video of his Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebration with his students is going viral on the internet.

Media reports indicate that the celebration took place at SK Memorial Hall. Students from various parts of the country gathered for the occasion. Many students, who were away from their families, marked the event by tying rakhis to Khan Sir, whom they affectionately regard as a brother.

Over 15,000 girls tied rakhi to Khan Sir on Raksha Bandhan 2025

Khan Sir, known for his affordable and accessible teaching style, is also loved for his emotional connection with students. At the event, he said, “It is my good fortune that my students tie rakhi. We must preserve our rich culture. Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brother and sister. This thread represents the bond and affection,” according to reports.

In the now-viral video shared on Instagram, Khan Sir revealed that more than 15,000 rakhis were tied on his wrist by his female students, leaving him speechless. “Today, the number of rakhis tied to my wrist was more than 15,000. These rakhis are so heavy that I am not even able to raise my hand,” he said in Hindi. “Iss kalyug mein hum itne saubhagyashali hai (I am so fortunate to have such an experience in today’s day and age). How do I even get up? This is so heavy.”

Photos and videos from the event showed Khan Sir with his arms full of colourful rakhis. To make the occasion special, Khan Sir ensured a festive atmosphere. He mentioned that 156 different dishes were prepared for the festival as a gesture of love and gratitude towards the students who came from various states to celebrate.

Khan Sir also expressed his gratitude to his students for appreciating him not only as an educator but also as a brother figure. He mentioned that he supports and guides them in their academic journey, regardless of religion or other differences. He stated, “These girls ignored caste, religion, states, and other factors to tie me rakhis. This shows humanity. There can't be a better festival than this (Raksha Bandhan).”

Social media reaction

The video has gained over 8 million views and numerous likes and comments. Social media users could not stop themselves from showering love and respect for Khan sir for his grounded nature. 

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote,"Salute hai sir apko," while another said, "Sir, if there are people like you in the entire India, then no one can stop India from becoming the Vishwaguru.”

"Always respect sir god blessed," said an another user.

This wasn't the first time Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan so grandly. Each year, he organizes the event, turning his coaching center into a space for education, cultural bonding, and emotional support. Social media was filled with videos of emotional moments, with people praising Khan Sir's humility and the deep bond he shares with his students.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand, shatters Will O'Rourke's record of...
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand: Know more
Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Rajiv Rai reveals Divya Bharti would have been 'biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi'
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans ge
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE