A video featuring firefighters's lively dance moves inside their official service vehicle has gone viral on the internet. The clip showcases the team enjoying the upbeat song "Thinkale Poothinkale" from the popular film Kalyanaraman. The firefighters are from the Kollengode division of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service.

Their energetic performance, complete with cheerful smiles and impressive choreography, highlights that these firefighters excel not only in extinguishing fires but also in entertaining audiences on social media with their playful spirit.

The video beautifully showcased the firefighters enjoying some well-deserved relaxation after a challenging day of work. The infectious energy and strong camaraderie among the group added to the clip's appeal. Taking to The Indtagram, the now-viral video was shared with the caption "Relaxing moments after duty," the viral video was credited to Firefighter Rahul PP, who has also shared numerous other entertaining clips featuring his team.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting the attention of both socail media users as well as celebrities. Actor Antony Pepe expressed his admiration by commenting "Awesome," while fellow actors Malavika Menon and Naila Usha also praised the firefighters for their lively spirit in the comments section.

Netizens flooded the comments with heartwarming reactions and shared the clip multiple times. Many users commended the firefighters for adding a refreshing and light-hearted element to their otherwise demanding profession.

One user wrote, "Nice to watch this side of the Police." Another said, "Pokie cops."

A third user wrote, "Who said that policemen are angry. Super cool vibe."

"Whatever you say, back benchers are the same...," said a forth user.

Since being shared online, the video has gained over 5 million vies and more than 500 likes and numerous comments.