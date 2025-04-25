Ganderbal Police detain suspect, Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, after viral video shows him questioning a tourist about her religion, while investigating potential links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ganderbal District Police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a man after a video went viral on social media, sparking concern. The video, which was widely shared, showed a woman tourist (whose identity is being kept confidential) accusing a man of questioning her about her religion. In the video, the man is seen showing her a photograph, which led to the woman's distress.

After the video gained attention, the police acted quickly and identified the suspect as Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, a resident of Gohipora Raizan in Ganderbal. He is the son of Gh Nabi Jungal and works as a pony service provider at Thajwas Glacier, located in Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination in the region.

Upon identifying Jungal, the police detained him for questioning. He is currently under sustained interrogation as the authorities try to understand the circumstances of the incident and whether his actions were part of a larger issue. Legal action is being taken against him, following the due process of law.

Additionally, the police are investigating whether Jungal may have any possible connection to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left several people dead. The authorities are working to gather more information regarding this link, though they have not confirmed any direct involvement so far.

This incident has raised concerns over safety and security in the region, especially among tourists. The police are continuing their investigation to ensure that all necessary legal steps are taken and that justice is served. This case also highlights the importance of quick and effective action from law enforcement agencies in responding to social media reports, which have increasingly become a platform for raising awareness about various incidents.