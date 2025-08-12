Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

The Polish Navy's video of a sailor dancing on the deck of its only operational submarine, ORP Orzeł, has garnered nearly a million viewers on social media. This lighthearted moment has captivated the attention, sparking mixed reactions on the internet. Read to know.

A video of a sailor dancing on the deck of Poland's only operational submarine, ORP Orzeł, has taken the internet by storm. The Polish Navy posted the clip on its official X account, flaunting the sailor's energetic moves to the popular 'aura farming' trend, inspired by an Indonesian boy's dance during a traditional boat race. This lighthearted moment has captivated the attention of the community, sparking mixed reactions on the internet.

“It's not steel that makes a ship, but people,” read the caption accompanying the clip. “Sailors are professionals who give 100% every day. Their experience, determination, and teamwork create an aura of victory. It's not steel that makes a ship, but people. Sailors are professionals who give 100% every day. Their experience, determination, and teamwork create an aura of victory," concluded the post. In no time, the video went viral, amassing 216.2K views on X(formerly known as Twitter) and numerous reactions too.



“The sailor knows how to have fun,” wrote one viewer, while another commented that he had “won the internet.” “The guy will have something to tell his grandchildren,” wrote another. "Waiting for a space shuttle," joked a user. "Please, Poles, don't do it, that's the only Submarine you have," another user added. Some were left in surprise, as one wrote, "Legend Aura". "That's a whole new level" read a comment. "But, Is it only me? This seems to be an animated video," shared a user.

This is not the first such instance where people showcased creativity on moving vehicles. Several viral dance videos of such a level have grabbed attention in the recent past. A woman was seen dancing on a moving train in Bangladesh, recreating Subway Surfers moves garnered over 20 million views. A man impressed with his daring twerking stunt mid-air on a crowded Mumbai Local train. A French ballerina dancing on a cruise ship's bow in Antarctica impressed netizens on the internet.