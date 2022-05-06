Policeman raps with amazing flow in viral video, netizens left stunned

Picture courtesy: Instagram/@vvekverma

In this day and age, social media has given people a platform to showcase their talents, whether it's a 2-year-old swaying to a popular Bollywood song or a dog showing off their pianist skills. You must have witnessed the country's police defending the citizens up to this point. When people witness the cops working for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they undoubtedly appreciate it. One such talent-showing video of a police officer rapping inside his car recently went viral. People are startled after seeing a rap video of a police officer, and they are not bored of admiring this officer's talent.

The video was uploaded by an Instagram handle called ‘vvekverma’ with the caption that reads, "Whoever this guy is, He definitely deserves to be in the mainstream (fire emoji)". The video has been viewed by over 7 thousands users, so far. Many appreciated his talent, as one wrote, "This guy is from jammu and kashmir and he is serving in policie deparment also". Another one commented, "Excellent. He seems to be inspired by Raftaar." With his rap, the cop has captured the hearts of the people. This officer's name, according to the information received, is Jeevan Kumar. Jeevan works for the Jammu Police Department.

