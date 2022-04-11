Police pull over car but find no driver inside, video of confused cops goes viral

Welcome to the future! A future where cars are driverless and police has no clue what to do. A video that surfaced on social media on Sunday showing this plight of policemen dealing with cars of the future has gone viral and collected thousands of views.

Several handles posted the video when a driverless taxi was pulled over by the police in the US city of San Francisco. The 3 minute, 13 second video shows police signal the car to stop. When a cop gets out of the police vehicle and reaches the car to talk to the driver, he gets one hell of a surprise. The car is driverless. Perplexed for a couple of seconds, he then walks back to his vehicle. The driverless car suddenly takes off and jumps a red light before stopping in front as the police vehicle chases behind.

Two officers then station themselves near the car. The video shows them peeping inside the windows but unable to understand their next course of action. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: