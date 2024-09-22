Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

'Could have been 7...': Stuart Broad reveals untold story of Yuvraj Singh's historic six sixes at 2007 T20 WC

Chennai weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Viral video: Man dodges snake coming towards him, know what happened next, WATCH

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Raj Kapoor refused to see newborn Karisma Kapoor in hospital, had this one condition: ‘I’ll only visit if…’

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

HomeViral

Viral

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked

A polar bear in Iceland was handled by police in this way after being deemed a threat to residents near a remote village.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

Polar bear spotted in Iceland after 8 years, what police did next will leave you shocked
Iceland's first Polar bear sighting since 2016
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A polar bear in a remote village in northwest Iceland was shot and killed by police on September 19, after it was considered a threat to local residents. The bear had wandered close to a cottage, sparking concerns for the safety of the people in the area. Police made the decision to kill the animal after consulting with Iceland’s Environment Agency, which decided that relocating the bear was not a safe option.

Westfjords police chief Helgi Jensson told AP that while it was not an action they wanted to take, the bear was too close to a summer house. Inside the house was an elderly woman, who was alone at the time. She had locked herself upstairs in fear when the bear began rummaging through her garbage. The woman used a satellite link to contact her daughter in Reykjavik for help. Luckily, she remained safe and stayed upstairs as instructed by police.

Polar bears are not native to Iceland, but occasionally they drift ashore from Greenland on ice floes. The bear that was killed was the first one sighted in Iceland since 2016. Over the centuries, there have only been about 600 recorded sightings of polar bears in the country. The bear weighed between 150 and 200 kilograms and will be taken to the Icelandic Institute of Natural History for examination. Scientists will study its health, check for parasites or infections, and may preserve its pelt and skull for the institute’s collection.

Although polar bears are a protected species in Iceland, authorities are allowed to take lethal action if a bear poses a danger to humans or livestock. While attacks on humans by polar bears are very rare, a 2017 study showed that climate change and the loss of sea ice are pushing hungry polar bears to venture onto land more often, increasing the chances of encounters with humans. Between 1870 and 2014, there were 73 recorded attacks by wild polar bears across the five countries where they are found, resulting in 20 deaths and 63 injuries.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

'Final farewell to...': Home Minister Amit Shah says this about naxalism

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Meet actor who did first film for Chowmein, was stereotyped for servant roles, got lead role after 20 years of career

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement