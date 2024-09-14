PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant

The Punganur cow, known for its diminutive size and distinctive features, is one of the smallest cattle breeds in the world, standing at just two and a half feet in height

In a surprising revelation from the Prime Minister's residence, a new member of the family has arrived that is generating both curiosity and admiration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring himself with a newborn calf, named Deepjyoti. This revelation, however, is more than just a personal moment; it marks a significant cultural and environmental statement.

The calf, born to a Punganur cow—a breed native to Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh—represents more than just a new addition to the Prime Minister's household. The Punganur cow, known for its diminutive size and distinctive features, is one of the smallest cattle breeds in the world, standing at just two and a half feet in height and weighing between 105 to 200 kg. Its unique appearance, characterised by a broad forehead and small horns, has made it a cherished symbol in South India.

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है - गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:'।



लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है।



प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है।



The Punganur breed is on the brink of extinction, primarily due to crossbreeding practices that have diluted its genetic lineage. This decline in population has drawn significant concern from conservationists and animal genetics experts. The Food and Agriculture Organization and Animal Genetics Resource have included the Punganur cow in their list of endangered breeds. Despite the alarming statistics from 2013, which indicated that only 2,772 Punganur cows remained in Andhra Pradesh, ongoing conservation efforts are striving to preserve this rare breed.

The growing awareness and appreciation for the Punganur cow have turned it into a status symbol in South India. Prominent figures such as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kirankumar Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman N. Harikrishna are among those who proudly rear these cows. Their popularity has driven up prices, with Punganur cows fetching between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, depending on their age and purity. The rarity of the breed has unfortunately also led to fraudulent sales, with impostors selling other breeds as Punganur cows. Experts caution that identifying a genuine Punganur cow requires scientific verification.