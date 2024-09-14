Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant

Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals to doctors to join meeting, says, 'can't keep...'

PM Modi attacks Congress in poll-bound Haryana, says, 'those who gave...'

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant

PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

7 most romantic animals in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

8 largest flowers in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Meet India's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 275 crore for a film; more than Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh

Squid Game 'copied' Sanjay Dutt-starrer Luck, alleges director Soham Shah; Netflix shoots back: 'We intend to...'

Squid Game 'copied' Sanjay Dutt-starrer Luck, alleges director Soham Shah; Netflix shoots back: 'We intend to...'

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

HomeViral

Viral

PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant

The Punganur cow, known for its diminutive size and distinctive features, is one of the smallest cattle breeds in the world, standing at just two and a half feet in height

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

PM Modi welcomes calf, belonging to breed on verge of extinction, at his home, know why its significant
PM Modi welcomes Deepjyoti
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a surprising revelation from the Prime Minister's residence, a new member of the family has arrived that is generating both curiosity and admiration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a heartwarming video on social media featuring himself with a newborn calf, named Deepjyoti. This revelation, however, is more than just a personal moment; it marks a significant cultural and environmental statement.

The calf, born to a Punganur cow—a breed native to Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh—represents more than just a new addition to the Prime Minister's household. The Punganur cow, known for its diminutive size and distinctive features, is one of the smallest cattle breeds in the world, standing at just two and a half feet in height and weighing between 105 to 200 kg. Its unique appearance, characterised by a broad forehead and small horns, has made it a cherished symbol in South India.

The Punganur breed is on the brink of extinction, primarily due to crossbreeding practices that have diluted its genetic lineage. This decline in population has drawn significant concern from conservationists and animal genetics experts. The Food and Agriculture Organization and Animal Genetics Resource have included the Punganur cow in their list of endangered breeds. Despite the alarming statistics from 2013, which indicated that only 2,772 Punganur cows remained in Andhra Pradesh, ongoing conservation efforts are striving to preserve this rare breed.

The growing awareness and appreciation for the Punganur cow have turned it into a status symbol in South India. Prominent figures such as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Kirankumar Reddy and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman N. Harikrishna are among those who proudly rear these cows. Their popularity has driven up prices, with Punganur cows fetching between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, depending on their age and purity. The rarity of the breed has unfortunately also led to fraudulent sales, with impostors selling other breeds as Punganur cows. Experts caution that identifying a genuine Punganur cow requires scientific verification.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'MS lost his cool, kicked water bottle out of the park': Ex-CSK star recalls moment when Dhoni got angry after...

'MS lost his cool, kicked water bottle out of the park': Ex-CSK star recalls moment when Dhoni got angry after...

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

Meet Indian queen, who spent Rs 830000000 in shopping, married one of the richest man in world, she was...

How rich is Suryakumar Yadav? Check details of India cricketer's annual income, total net worth, expensive possessions

How rich is Suryakumar Yadav? Check details of India cricketer's annual income, total net worth, expensive possessions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement