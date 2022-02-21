PM Modi touches feet of Unnao district president in viral video, here’s why – WATCH

The election frenzy in India is currently underway with polling rallies going ahead in full force. The polling rallies in the assembly elections mega saga is bound to create several memorable and eye-catching moments among political personalities.

One of the most viral moments during this election season was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a polling rally in Uttar Pradesh. During a rally, PM Modi could be seen touching the feet of the district president of Unnao city.

In a viral video, PM Modi could be seen bowing down to touch the feet of BJP's Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar. This gesture struck a chord with many viewers, after BJP leader Sambit Patra posted this video, praising the prime minister.

The reason behind PM Modi touching Katiyar’s feet is also quite interesting. The incident took place with PM Modi arriving at the polling rally, where BJP's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP's Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar were asked to present an idol of Lord Rama to him.

While presenting the idol to PM Modi, Katiyar bent down to touch his feet. The PM soon bowed down to lift the Unnao district president up from his bow and gestured with his figure that he should not touch his feet.

Soon after, returning the gesture, PM Modi bent down to touch the feet of Katiyar on the stage. Sambit Patra described this gesture by PM Modi as Pradhan Sevak, which means chief servant. The video has now been viewed lakhs of times, with thousands of likes.

Awadhesh Katiyar was appointed as Unnao district president by the BJP in September 2021. Before this, he was the district general secretary of the party in Unnao. This incident occurred as the third phase of polling for the UP elections 2022 concluded on February 20.

Phase 4 of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 is set to commence on February 23, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.