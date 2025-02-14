PM Modi met Elon Musk in Washington, discussed tech collaboration, and received a SpaceX Starship heatshield tile as a gift.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday. Their discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between India and the United States in key areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, innovation, and sustainable development. They also explored ways to boost cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and governance.

However, the highlight of the meeting was a special gift that Musk presented to PM Modi. The gift appeared to be a heatshield tile from SpaceX’s massive Starship spacecraft, which had traveled to space. These heatshield tiles are an important part of Starship, designed to protect it from extreme heat during its return to Earth.

What Makes Starship’s Heatshield Tiles Special?

Starship’s heatshield tiles are made from silica-based ceramic material, making them highly heat-resistant. They function similarly to the tiles used in NASA’s Space Shuttle but are stronger and more durable. Unlike traditional square tiles, SpaceX uses a hexagonal design, which helps reduce weak points where heat could enter. These tiles play a crucial role in ensuring the spacecraft remains protected during atmospheric reentry.

While specific details about the gifted tile are yet to be revealed, it symbolises the growing partnership between SpaceX and India in the field of space exploration and technology.

Strategic Timing of the Meeting

The meeting between Modi and Musk is important as India is currently reviewing regulatory policies related to satellite internet services. One of the major issues under discussion is SpaceX’s Starlink service, which is seeking approval to operate in India. However, the process has faced challenges due to a dispute over spectrum allocation, particularly with Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio.

This interaction between Musk and Modi is seen as part of India's broader efforts to strengthen its role in the global space industry. India had signed the US-led Artemis Accords in 2023, establishing guidelines for modern space exploration. The growing collaboration between India and Musk’s companies highlights the deepening relationship between the two nations in technological advancements and entrepreneurship.