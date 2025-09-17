Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeViral

VIRAL

PM Modi Birthday: Celebrities join #MyModiStory trend to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, reveal their cherished moments with him

On PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, celebrities including Boney Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Ravi Kishan, shared personal anecdotes with the hashtag #MyModiStory, recalling moments of warmth, humility, and inspiration in their interactions with the Prime Minister.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:18 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

PM Modi Birthday: Celebrities join #MyModiStory trend to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, reveal their cherished moments with him
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor recalled his first meeting with PM Modi in Lucknow, where the Prime Minister surprised him by greeting him personally after addressing a large summit. He said the warmth and respect shown by Modi left a lasting impression on him.

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan shared his heartfelt admiration for PM Modi on his 75th birthday, recalling how Modi’s vision and dedication to India’s growth deeply inspired him. He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s guidance and leadership.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the #MyModiStory trend with a fond memory of meeting PM Modi. He praised the Prime Minister’s humility and simplicity, sharing how that encounter became one of his most cherished moments.

Ravi Kishan

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan recalled an emotional interaction with PM Modi, highlighting his down-to-earth nature and commitment to people’s welfare. He described the Prime Minister as a source of personal motivation.

Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan used the hashtag to remember a meeting with PM Modi that left him inspired. He lauded Modi’s vision for India and said the memory continues to encourage him in both his personal and professional life.

