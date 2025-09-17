PM Modi Birthday: Celebrities join #MyModiStory trend to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, reveal their cherished moments with him

On PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, celebrities including Boney Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Ravi Kishan, shared personal anecdotes with the hashtag #MyModiStory, recalling moments of warmth, humility, and inspiration in their interactions with the Prime Minister.

Boney Kapoor

#MYMODISTORY



My first meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, during a meeting in Lucknow was one of the most cherished moments of my life. After addressing a packed summit, he stepped down from the stage to greet people in the audience. To my utter surprise, he approached… pic.twitter.com/S8bF1MP2M0 September 15, 2025

Boney Kapoor recalled his first meeting with PM Modi in Lucknow, where the Prime Minister surprised him by greeting him personally after addressing a large summit. He said the warmth and respect shown by Modi left a lasting impression on him.

R. Madhavan

#MYMODISTORY

When I was preparing for my movie Rocketry, I got a personal experience of Modi ji’s extraordinary attentiveness. This was right after Uri had released and become a huge success. Modi ji was visiting Mumbai for an event at the, where a lot of people from the film… pic.twitter.com/aubALNq7Gx — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 17, 2025

R. Madhavan shared his heartfelt admiration for PM Modi on his 75th birthday, recalling how Modi’s vision and dedication to India’s growth deeply inspired him. He expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s guidance and leadership.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership. #MYMODISTORY #ModiAt75… pic.twitter.com/Ycimd66sMd September 16, 2025

Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the #MyModiStory trend with a fond memory of meeting PM Modi. He praised the Prime Minister’s humility and simplicity, sharing how that encounter became one of his most cherished moments.

Ravi Kishan

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan recalled an emotional interaction with PM Modi, highlighting his down-to-earth nature and commitment to people’s welfare. He described the Prime Minister as a source of personal motivation.

Pawan Kalyan

#MyModiStory



Honourable Prime Minister Sri. Narendra Modi Ji (@narendramodi)



In your remarkable journey, we see the story of a leader who rose from humble beginnings, through unwavering discipline and commitment, to become the guiding force of our great nation.



Your vision for… pic.twitter.com/5jVjeeJHqu — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 17, 2025

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan used the hashtag to remember a meeting with PM Modi that left him inspired. He lauded Modi’s vision for India and said the memory continues to encourage him in both his personal and professional life.