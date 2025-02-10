Infosys fired around 400 trainees after they failed evaluation tests three times, sparking concerns over stringent criteria and mass terminations.

IT giant Infosys has allegedly laid off around 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, according to claims by the IT employees' union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), on Friday. The union stated that these employees were terminated only a few months after joining the company.



According to a report by Money Control, a young trainee from Madhya Pradesh broke down in tears, pleading with Infosys officials on February 7, "Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now?" But her request was denied. She and around 400 other trainees were asked to leave Infosys’ Mysuru campus immediately after failing their evaluation tests for the third time.

According to another trainee who was also terminated, an Infosys official bluntly responded, "We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm."

Many trainees rushed to book taxis and buses, struggling to figure out how to return to their hometowns. Some had waited over two years after graduating to finally join Infosys, only to be fired within months. They were left in shock, wondering how to break the news to their parents.

Strict Evaluation and Sudden Terminations

On February 7, starting at 9:30 am, groups of about 50 trainees were called into a room, carrying their laptops. Security personnel and bouncers guarded the room. A day earlier, they had received an email stating, "You are required to maintain confidentiality, hence please do not discuss this, or share this calendar invite with anyone."

One trainee claimed that Infosys used buses as shields to hide what was happening. Since US clients and employees from Finacle (Infosys’ digital banking platform) were present on campus, those being terminated were escorted out discreetly to avoid attention.

Infosys defended its actions, stating, "Freshers undergo extensive training at our Mysuru campus and must pass internal assessments. They get three attempts to clear the assessment. This process has been in place for over two decades."

However, some trainees believe the company made passing the tests much harder for the 2024 batch.

Concerns Over Tougher Exams and Future Layoffs

Trainees alleged that trainers had warned them the exams were designed to make many fail. Anxiety is high among the 4,500 trainees still in training, as they fear a similar fate.

On February 14, another 450 trainees from the October 2021 batch will take their third and final attempt. The number of those who will pass or be fired remains uncertain.

Drastic Changes in Training Structure Since 2022

In 2022, Infosys’ training process was more structured and allowed enough time for learning. But by 2024, the syllabus had been expanded while training time was reduced.

Earlier, freshers took two main tests—one in Java and another in Database Management Systems (DBMS). They could attempt these tests at any time within their six-month training period. Even those who failed could continue training and sometimes get promoted.

Now, the system is much stricter. The number of coding problems has increased, and the minimum passing percentage has been raised from 50% to 65%. The DBMS test now requires solving eight queries instead of four. The syllabus demands 200 hours of study, but trainees are only given a 9:15 am to 5:45 pm schedule, making it nearly impossible to cover everything without extensive self-study.

Higher Failure and Termination Rates

The new structure has led to a sharp rise in failure rates. Of the 930 trainees who joined on October 7, only 160 passed in the first attempt, and another 140 in the second. Over 630 trainees failed by January 1, 2025.

Previously, Infosys’ termination rate was under 10%, but now it has risen to 30-40%.

Same Exam for Different Roles, Unfair Pay Gaps

Another concern is that system engineers, who earn about Rs 20,000 per month, now have to study the same syllabus as specialist programmers, who earn around Rs 70,000. Previously, system engineers had easier exams since their roles were different. Now, they are forced to take tougher tests meant for higher-paying jobs, making it unfair.

With these strict evaluations and mass firings, the pressure on Infosys trainees remains high, leaving many worried about their future.