VIRAL
Infosys fired around 400 trainees after they failed evaluation tests three times, sparking concerns over stringent criteria and mass terminations.
IT giant Infosys has allegedly laid off around 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, according to claims by the IT employees' union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), on Friday. The union stated that these employees were terminated only a few months after joining the company.
According to a report by Money Control, a young trainee from Madhya Pradesh broke down in tears, pleading with Infosys officials on February 7, "Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now?" But her request was denied. She and around 400 other trainees were asked to leave Infosys’ Mysuru campus immediately after failing their evaluation tests for the third time.
According to another trainee who was also terminated, an Infosys official bluntly responded, "We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm."
Many trainees rushed to book taxis and buses, struggling to figure out how to return to their hometowns. Some had waited over two years after graduating to finally join Infosys, only to be fired within months. They were left in shock, wondering how to break the news to their parents.
Strict Evaluation and Sudden Terminations
On February 7, starting at 9:30 am, groups of about 50 trainees were called into a room, carrying their laptops. Security personnel and bouncers guarded the room. A day earlier, they had received an email stating, "You are required to maintain confidentiality, hence please do not discuss this, or share this calendar invite with anyone."
One trainee claimed that Infosys used buses as shields to hide what was happening. Since US clients and employees from Finacle (Infosys’ digital banking platform) were present on campus, those being terminated were escorted out discreetly to avoid attention.
Infosys defended its actions, stating, "Freshers undergo extensive training at our Mysuru campus and must pass internal assessments. They get three attempts to clear the assessment. This process has been in place for over two decades."
However, some trainees believe the company made passing the tests much harder for the 2024 batch.
Concerns Over Tougher Exams and Future Layoffs
Trainees alleged that trainers had warned them the exams were designed to make many fail. Anxiety is high among the 4,500 trainees still in training, as they fear a similar fate.
On February 14, another 450 trainees from the October 2021 batch will take their third and final attempt. The number of those who will pass or be fired remains uncertain.
Drastic Changes in Training Structure Since 2022
In 2022, Infosys’ training process was more structured and allowed enough time for learning. But by 2024, the syllabus had been expanded while training time was reduced.
Earlier, freshers took two main tests—one in Java and another in Database Management Systems (DBMS). They could attempt these tests at any time within their six-month training period. Even those who failed could continue training and sometimes get promoted.
Now, the system is much stricter. The number of coding problems has increased, and the minimum passing percentage has been raised from 50% to 65%. The DBMS test now requires solving eight queries instead of four. The syllabus demands 200 hours of study, but trainees are only given a 9:15 am to 5:45 pm schedule, making it nearly impossible to cover everything without extensive self-study.
Higher Failure and Termination Rates
The new structure has led to a sharp rise in failure rates. Of the 930 trainees who joined on October 7, only 160 passed in the first attempt, and another 140 in the second. Over 630 trainees failed by January 1, 2025.
Previously, Infosys’ termination rate was under 10%, but now it has risen to 30-40%.
Same Exam for Different Roles, Unfair Pay Gaps
Another concern is that system engineers, who earn about Rs 20,000 per month, now have to study the same syllabus as specialist programmers, who earn around Rs 70,000. Previously, system engineers had easier exams since their roles were different. Now, they are forced to take tougher tests meant for higher-paying jobs, making it unfair.
With these strict evaluations and mass firings, the pressure on Infosys trainees remains high, leaving many worried about their future.
Days after Jeet Adani-Diva Shah's marriage, Gautam Adani set to spend Rs 6000 crore on...
'Please let me stay the night:' Female trainee asked to leave Infosys premises at 6 pm even after...
Auto driver’s son studies at IIT, but luxury hotel refuses his auto's entry, billionaire calls it...
Who is Kuldeep Sharma? Ex-IPS gets three-month jail term in...
Meet woman, who lived in village, later got job at Amazon, now working in US as...
BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Devendra Fadnavis says...
Beef Biryani Row Explained: Police file FIR day after incident at AMU; here's what happened
Meet Anant Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's brother-in-law who reportedly got Rs 6.56 cr by USAID
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, launches Rs 10 product with former cricket star, it is...
Car gets stuck in wheat field in the dead of night, know what Google Maps error caused later
The Chabahar Puzzle: India’s Connectivity Dreams in US-Iran Turmoil
Delhi: Girls showcase their skills, strength in netball, Aali and Lal Kuan emerge winners
Elon Musk reacts to UK MP’s demand to replace 'Bengali' signboard at London Station, check here
Anupam Mittal's unique gift to Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani will leave you in splits
Ananya Panday misses her 'little koala baby' nephew River, shares adorable photos with Alanna Panday's son
Man dies after being sexually assaulted in Delhi, one arrested, this is what happened
After Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, here is the list of Indian companies that recently rebranded
Life Insurance Quotes Explained: Guide to securing your family’s financial future
Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for 'offensive remark' on India's Got Latent after police complaint: 'Had a lapse in...'
Meet businessman, whose wife appeared on popular Netflix show, his net worth is..., has this Ratan Tata connection
Winter Essentials: Must-have home appliances to keep you warm, cozy
'Ishq Na Kario' Releases: Abhishek Kumar takes his first step in cinema
Roadmap to building Rs 5 crore retirement corpus with NPS
Ed Sheeran sings Telugu song Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao at Bengaluru concert; Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor react: Watch
Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja after backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India’s Got Latent: ‘Samay Raina poore...’
Who was VC Janardhan Rao? 86-year-old businessman stabbed by grandson in Hyderabad over property dispute
Sri Lanka suffers nationwide power outage due to monkey, know what exactly happened
Sonu Nigam loses cool during live concert in Kolkata, gets angry on crowd: 'Election me khade ho jaao agar...'
Fatima Sana Shaikh makes this BIG claim about male actors, says, 'If Shah Rukh Khan...'
The Visionary Behind Modern Data Platforms: Shreesha Hegde’s blueprint for industry success
Sam Nujoma passes away at 95: Know all about Namibia's fiery freedom fighter and first president
Meet man, who founded Rs 251900 crore firm with Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, left company after 10 years due to…
Meet Indian-origin techies Akash Bobba and Nikhil Rajpal, who are part of Elon Musk's DOGE team, will work as...
'Jahan Kaam, Wahan hum': PM Modi pitches leadership mantra to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha
Raheja Developer's 42-floor The Leela Sky Villas to bring ultra-luxury to Central West Delhi
Indian giants, including Tata and Oberoi groups, may invest Rs 5517801916200 in THIS project in Saudi Arabia, it is...
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah wedding: 500 artisans put hands together for 'Mastani Mehendi' ceremony, watch viral video
Breakthrough in agricultural science: Shikhadri Mahanta on how atmospheric cold plasma technology is transforming...
Saif Ali Khan FINALLY reveals why he went to hospital in auto, reacts to conspiracy theories on speedy recover
Groom chases his own baraat on foot after getting stuck in traffic, proves nothing can stop a wedding, watch viral video
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 UPDATE: SBI Junior Associate Prelims call letters expected today at sbi.co.in
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have any tattoos, reason will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
'If you charge us, we charge them:' Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium imports to US
Meet Arijit Singh's wife Koyel Roy, singer's childhood friend who saw failed marriage, had daughter, then...
N Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM: What is net worth of outgoing Chief Minister? Check details here
World’s second tallest building is located in THIS country, not in China, US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, it is...
Why are netizens slamming YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps after India’s Got Latent's latest episode?
Meet man who became multi-millionaire at 27, later sold his company for Rs 8712335000, reason will SHOCK you, it is...
Madhya Pradesh: 23-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest while dancing at wedding, viral video leaves netizens in shock
Saif Ali Khan BREAKS his silence on attack, says intruder was in Jeh's room, Taimur asked THIS: 'It was around 2 am...'
Meet woman, who failed UPSC exam 5 times, cracked it in 6th attempt without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Tom Cruise says he 'passed out' while doing stunt on Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning set: 'I was unable...'
Prayagraj sees 300-km-long traffic jam, leave devotees without food, water amid Mahakumbh
Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row: CBI arrests four people in ghee adulteration case
JEE Mains 2025 Result: NTA JEE Session 1 result to be declared on..., know how to download scorecard
Donald Trump reveals BIG plan, says committed to 'buy and own' Gaza, allow others to...
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, quotes to share with your girlfriend or boyfriend
Radhika Merchant dances her heart out at her friend's wedding, steals spotlight in stunning sequined lehenga
Did Lionel Messi’s son Thiago score 11 goals in single match for Inter Miami? Here's the truth
Is Jasprit Bumrah fit for ICC Champions Trophy 2025? India's batting coach cryptic response goes viral
WATCH: Elephant bids farewell to terminally ill caretaker in emotional video, clip goes viral leaving internet in tears
Meet IAS officer, who battled hearing loss at a young age, later cracked UPSC with AIR...; Know her preparation strategy
Man's hilarious take on Acne Studio's dirty wash jeans has Riddhima Kapoor's attention, WATCH viral video
Allu Arjun thanks Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava makers to push release date to avoid clash with Pushpa 2: 'I called them...'
Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office collection: Harshvardhan Rane-starrer collects Rs 11.36 crore in just 2 days
India vs England: Rohit Sharma goes past Chris Gayle in all-time ODI list led by Shahid Afridi
Ed Sheeran BREAKS silence after Bengaluru cops stop his street performance: 'It wasn't just...'
Father of Shraddha Walker, who was chopped up by her live-in partner, dies of heart attack; kept waiting for...
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's blazing century powers India to 4-wicket win over England in Cuttack, seal series
'Mounting public pressure, SC investigation and...': LoP Gandhi after N Biren Singh quits as Manipur CM
India gains, Pakistan struggles: Forex reserves rise to Rs 55300044 crore, Pak's decline continues
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma returns to form before Champions Trophy, slams 32nd ODI century vs England
'Mummy daantegi...': Little boy screams as tiger pulls his shirt at zoo, WATCH viral video
Did Rekha wear Priyanka Chopra's wedding necklace at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's marriage?
Anant Ambani, Radhika Ambani groove to 'Gallan Goodiyaan' at their best friend's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai, WATCH
IND vs ENG: Floodlight failure interrupts 2nd ODI in Cuttack, players walk off the field after long delay - Watch
Bill Gates admits trying drugs in past, makes shocking revelation about Steve Jobs' remark on LSD, says...
Manipur CM N Biren resigns nearly two years after ethnic violence in state
Viral Video: Women travel in train toilet to Maha Kumbh, internet says "Is this a joke?
When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his property will be divided after his death: 'I would not differentiate...'
'Dimaag kidhar hai tera?': Rohit Sharma livid with Harshit Rana for conceding 4 overthrows during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Vicky Jain's 'bizarre' comment leaves wife Ankita fuming with anger, netizens declare him 'red flag'
Bengaluru cops stop Ed Sheeran's street performance, video goes viral - Watch
Viral video: Lion spotted on moving jeep? Here’s the truth
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja reveals he was 'shocked' over his wife's decision to...
Teddy Day 2025: Date, history and significance of the fourth day of Valentine’s week
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia earns more than most CAs, MBAs, even MLAs in India, check salary here
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in elite list; becomes 3rd Indian skipper to....
'Sugar is the biggest toxin...': Naga Chaitanya calls sugar more toxic than alcohol and tobacco
‘Over for Blinkit, Zepto’, this startup claims ‘delivering humans’ in 10 minutes, shocks netizens
'Excited to see my family': Israeli hostage released after 491 days left heartbroken after wife and daughters were...
Shatrughan Sinha blamed this actress for his fight with Amitabh Bachchan, didn't talk to her for more than 20 years
Meet man, who was specially invited by Mukesh Ambani to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony for...
Pratik Gandhi on his struggles, managing job with acting: 'Chaar gante sona luxury tha' | Exclusive
Indian techie opens up on 'worst financial decision' he ever made, rejected offer from THIS company, now backed by...
'It has more glare...': PCB faces backlash after Rachin Ravindra injury, ICC told shift Champions Trophy to Dubai
Why did Kumar Vishwas' wife cry after Manish Sisodia lost Delhi Elections: 'Not always power...'
'Fast and Furious' cars collision creates a Rohit Shetty scene on Indian road, viral video
'Go to the room, cry...': Salman Khan's wisdom on love, breakup is all you need this Valentine's Day
Parvesh Verma, BJP leader who defeated Arvind Kejriwal, makes BIG claim, says, 'we have to do...'