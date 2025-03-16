A Blinkit user took to social media platform Reddit, flagging a difference in the weight of a product they ordered and the one they actually received from the quick commerce platform.

The Reddit user shared the picture of the product to support their claim. They alleged that a few weeks back, they ordered 600 grams of grapes from Blinkit. However, after realising that the packet of grapes they received was "suspiciously lighter", they weighed it and discovered that it was only 370 grams.

Initially, the customer decided to let it go, thinking of it as a "one-off error".“I let it go thinking of it as a one-off error,” the user wrote in their post on Reddit. However, the same thing happened to them again last week.

This time, the weight of the packet of grapes weighed 395 grams, inclusive of the weight of the packet. “I feel this is not by accident but a rather thought out way to scam customers,” the user said. “Please don't trust Blinkit blindly…Please use Blinkit only if absolutely necessary and double check everything to ensure you are not being scammed,” they shared.

Check out the post here

The post grabbed the attention of the Q-commerce company, which apologised for the discrepancy. “We completely understand the unsettling experience you had with us. We would like to identify and rectify the discrepencies in weight, packaging and product quality,” Blinkit commented.

The company also asked the customer their order ID and registered mobile number to assist them with the issue.

Here's how netizens reacted

"File a complaint, make these companies pay up!" an user wrote.

Another user shared their own experience and wrote, "I ordered a Pepsi can along with another item from Blinkit today because I saw a buy one get one sign on it. When the order came, there was only one Pepsi can. I complained and got the entire amount of Pepsi refunded because Blinkit doesn't have a detailed chatbot response where we can choose the exact issue."