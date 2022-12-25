Search icon
Playful bear dances in forest, viral video amazes netizens

The viral video opens with a playful bear who appears to be having fun while grooving in the forest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you adore watching videos of bears? Are you someone who enjoys dancing? If you answered yes to both of these questions, then we are glad to let you know that you have found yourself in the perfect place. This particular video which has been shared on Twitter and has been gaining popularity ever since, shows a playful bear dancing in the forest. You could find yourself getting up and dancing along with it after watching the clip. 

The viral video opens with a playful bear who appears to be having fun while grooving in the forest.  And there is a good chance that you would not only want to tap your foot, but also join this cute animal in its performance that has now gone viral. Gabriele Corno has shared the clip on Twitter that reads, "Playful bear seems to dance in the forest"

With four thousand views and counting, this viral bear video is all set to become even more popular. It was posted on Twitter on December 25 and prompted numerous comments from animal lovers as well.

“He’s not dancing. It’s a war dance to fend off his enemies,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so so so so so so cute” posted another. “He just took a break to show off her moves,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on this video of the dancing dear?

 

