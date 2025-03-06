Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, on Thursday, i.e., March 6, shared that he has been invited to participate in prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, United States.

Taking to 'X', he expressed his joy over the invitation and wrote, "Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School@Kennedy_Schoolin Boston, USA."

The AAP MP further emphasised that being one of the youngest members of the Raja Sabha, his mission has always been to address issues of common people.

"As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, my mission has always been to address the issues that matter most to the people and champion their aspirations. This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from@YGLvoiceswill broaden my horizons and enable me to serve you better. I look forward to learning from global leaders and peers, gaining perspectives that can help drive meaningful, people- centric policy changes in India. Looking forward to connecting with everyone at Harvard!" he added.

Meanwhile, a parody account in the name of renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan reposted the AAP MP's post and commented, "Ache se email check kar le bhai".

This is when Razdan herself joins in and clarifies that it is her parody account, reposting Chadha's post. However, she hilariously added that checking the email once again is not a bad idea.

"Hi@raghav_chadha, this is not a bad suggestion. Take it from someone who knows. And ironically many of you who mock me can’t tell the difference between a parody account and the real person", she wrote.

The bater gets even more fun when Raghav Chadha responds to Razdan's witty remark, stating, "Turns out, the email was genuine! Excited to begin this journey of learning! And to those asking who paid for it - I appreciate you holding me accountable - it’s a fully-funded program."

Raghav Chadha, who has been a part of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP since its inception, has been serving as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab since 2022. Previously, he also worked as a Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi from Rajinder Nagar constituency 2020 to 2022.