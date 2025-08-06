'Player of the Series' Shubman Gill gets THIS bottle of wine, it's price will shock you, it costs Rs...

During the presentation ceremony, Shubman Gill was awarded with a medal and a special wine bottle. Let's know why this wine bottle was presented to him and what is the price of this special bottle in the Indian market?

Shubman Gill's exceptional performance in the recent test series against England earned him the coveted 'Player of the Series' award. Under his captaincy, the Indian team made history by winning the fifth test match at the Oval by a narrow margin of 6 runs, leveling the series 2-2. This win marked the first time India has won a test match by such a small margin. Shubman Gill was awarded with a medal and a special wine bottle. Let's know why this wine bottle was presented to him and what is the price of this special bottle in the Indian market?

Shubman Gill's steller batting through out the series

Gill's batting skills were on full display throughout the series, as he scored a total of 754 runs, including four centuries. His impressive performance earned him the top spot in the series batting charts. Gill's ability to handle pressure and adapt to different situations made him a standout player in the series.

Siraj's exceptional bowling

Mohammed Siraj was another key player in India's win, taking 23 wickets in the series, including a remarkable 9-wicket haul in the final test match. His bowling skills played a crucial role in India's win, and he was instrumental in putting pressure on the English team.

'Player of the Series' wine bottle

As part of the Player of the Series award, Gill received a medal and a special bottle of Brut Chappel Sparkling Wine, valued at Rs 14058. This wine is a premium brand from the UK, known for its unique blend and flavor profile. The wine has received a Silver Medal at the International Wine Challenge 2025, showcasing its exceptional quality.

About Brut Chappel Sparkling wine

The Brut Chapel Sparkling Wine, gifted to Shubman Gill as part of the Player of the Series award, is a premium wine from England known for its unique fizzy texture achieved through a special brewing process. This wine boasts a refreshing flavor profile that includes notes of apple, lemon, and strawberry, making it an excellent choice for special occasions. With a moderate alcohol content of 12%, it caters to those who enjoy wine without overwhelming potency. The wine's quality has been recognized with a Silver Medal at the International Wine Challenge 2025, further solidifying its reputation as a high-quality sparkling wine.

Meanwhile, an attempt was also made to gift this bottle to Mohammed Siraj, who became the 'Player of the Match'. But Siraj refused to take it due to religious beliefs. Muslim players stay away from alcohol. He stays away from champagne celebrations in the team's victory.